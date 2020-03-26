Yanet Garcia Flaunts Muscular Butt In Tight Purple Leggings On Instagram

Yanet Garcia took to Instagram yesterday to put her striking curves on display in a sexy workout set. The “World’s Hottest Weather Girl” has been spending a lot of time in the gym recently, and lucky for fans, she has been sharing plenty of photos from her sweat sessions — all of which are rather revealing.

In the latest addition to her feed, the model posed in a darkly lit gym with only a few strips of lights on the ceiling. Garcia appeared in profile, holding weights in both hands as she seemed to be in the midst of a workout. Wearing her long, brunette locks down in a low ponytail, the Mexican beauty looked over her shoulder and gazed into the camera. The stunner added a minor application of makeup that included purple eye shadow, mascara, eyeliner, and blush on her cheeks.

She showed off her beautiful figure in a coordinating purple workout set that had a bra and matching leggings. The tight bottoms hugged her muscular legs and booty while a flash of her taut tummy and back was also able to be seen. The weather girl completed her outfit with a pair of crisp white sneakers.

In the caption, she kept things short and sweet by adding only a few emoji instead of words.

The update has already captured the attention of many fans, racking up over 272,000 likes in addition to well over 700 comments. Most of Garcia’s followers commented on the post to let her know that she looks incredible while countless others raved over her ripped body. A few more had no words and opted to flood the comments section with flame, heart, and heart-eye emoji instead. Most of her fans commented in Spanish with only a few expressing their opinions in English.

“Yanet since no sports are happening now u outta be a feature for espn sports science on the science of how u built ur body,” one fan suggested with the addition of a flame emoji.

“Love this color on you,” a second fan pointed out along with a number of purple heart emoji to match her outfit.

“So beautiful and ur body looks amazing,” one more added.

Earlier this month, The Inquisitr reported that the bombshell sizzled in a pair of snakeskin leggings for another workout-chic look. She also rocked a black cropped sweatshirt on top while tugging at the waistband of her pants to show a little of her tiny waist as well.