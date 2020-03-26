‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Stefano Proposes To Marlena

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Thursday, March 26, 2020 reveal fans will see some interesting situations play out in the week’s penultimate episode.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Stefano DiMera aka Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) will continue his pursuit of Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall). Stefano is refusing to give up on his love and obsession for Marlena, whom he calls his queen of the night.

Although Stefano has already gone as far as to kidnap Marlena and have Dr. Rolf (William Utay) perform a medical procedure on her in order to brainwash her into believing she loves him, things still aren’t going as planned.

Stefano has been trying to connect to the new version of Marlena over the past two weeks, but he’s still not where he wants to be. On Thursday, fans will watch as he’ll take it a step further by proposing marriage to her.

Of course, Marlena’s husband, John Black (Drake Hogestyn) may have something to say about that. John has been frantically trying to figure out where Stefano took Marlena so that he can rescue her from his clutches.

Stefano’s evil plan is just the latest that the villain has cooked up. However, this time is much different due to the fact that he’s now carrying out his schemes in Steve’s body.

Meanwhile, Anna DiMera (Leann Hunley) and Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Kate Mansi) will continue to notice the big change in Chad DiMera’s (Billy Flynn) behavior.

Stefano also had Chad brainwashed so that he could force his son to obey his commands. Now, Chad’s family members are beginning to grow suspicious of his cold demeanor, and they may start putting the pieces together soon.

In addition, Chad will convince his brother Tony (Thaao Penghlis) and his sister Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) to meet up for a very special family gathering. The siblings haven’t all been seen together in quite awhile, but it seems that Stefano could be forcing Chad to gather the family so that he can either give them orders or exact revenge on them.

Recently, both Tony and Kristen have angered Stefano, and the villain has never been shy about seeking vengeance, even against his own children.

Elsewhere in Salem, Days of Our Lives fans will watch as Hattie Adams (also Deidre Hall) will make some surprising decisions about her future. It’s clear that Hattie is in love with Roman Brady (Josh Taylor), and she may take that into account while she figures out what the next step in her life will be.