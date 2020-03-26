‘Motivated’ Lori Loughlin Could See Charges Dismissed After New Evidence Surfaces

Former Full House star Lori Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, have joined a group of parents that have “urged” the judge presiding over their case to drop their “Varsity Blues” lawsuit. According to AP News, Loughlin and others claimed that prosecutors had displayed “extraordinary” misconduct, necessitating the dismissal of charges.

The actions cited by defense attorneys for the When Calls the Heart star and other parents included bullying informants into lying and concealing evidence that would support many parents’ claims of innocence.

“The extraordinary government misconduct presented in this case threatens grave harm to defendants and the integrity of this proceeding” the lawyers wrote, adding that the actions could not be “ignored” by the court.

Defense attorneys specifically cited the fact that they only received evidence that supported their clients’ claims last month. The documents are alleged to show that Rick Singer — the mastermind behind the rigged admissions scandal — wrote notes on his phone that suggested parents were not aware that their payments were bribes versus legitimate donations.

The notes reportedly detailed how FBI agents told Singer to claim falsely that he had told parents the payments were bribes. In addition, law enforcement allegedly yelled at Singer to “lie” to get parents to make incriminating statements on phone recordings.

“They continue to ask me to tell a fib and not restate what I told my clients as to where there [sic] money was going — to the program not the coach and that it was a donation and they want it to be a payment,” Singer allegedly wrote.

Paul Marotta / Getty Images

After seeing the new evidence, the defense attorneys held no bars in their condemnation for the acting FBI agents.

“For government agents to coerce an informant into lying on recorded calls to generate false inculpatory evidence against investigative targets—and to then knowingly prosecute those targets using that false evidence—is governmental malfeasance of the worst kind,” the lawyers wrote.

The new allegations against the prosecuting team and the FBI are likely to help bolster the case of Loughlin and other parents involved with the scheme, and a friend told US Weekly that Loughlin was feeling more “motivated” than ever to fight for her innocence. The insider also added that Loughlin had a “renewed sense of hope” about the case in light of the new evidence.

Legal experts had previously explained that Loughlin and Giannulli had risked it “all” in deciding to take their case to trial rather than take a plea deal. The trial will commence in the fall of 2020.