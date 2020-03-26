Georgia Fowler Stuns In A Strapless Bikini On A Yacht: ‘Missing The Sea’

The Victoria's Secret model showed some skin in a skimpy bikini top while out on the water.

Victoria’s Secret model Georgia Fowler treated her followers to a look at a selection of sizzling bikini photos this week. She shared a throwback to her days on a yacht prior to the coronavirus outbreak that has seen people across the globe urged to stay inside their homes. The stunning New Zealand-born model wowed in the photos, which showed her out on the water in a skimpy multi-colored swim look.

The first stunning photo featured in the batch upload, which she shared to her account on March 25, showed the flawless beauty as she proudly flaunted her obvious natural beauty in happier times.

Georgia sweetly smiled for the camera in the snap as she appeared to wear little to no makeup with the side of the boat visible behind her.

She flashed her glowing blemish-free skin and a little of her bikini body as she proudly showed off her top half where she rocked a multi-colored patterned strapless top.

The beauty had her brunette hair slicked back and accessorized the fun swimwear look with a pair of small silver hoop earrings in both of her ears and a chunky blue necklace around her neck.

The snaps also included a look at the stunning scenery, including a gorgeous beach with a row of trees. Another gave her fans a look at her shirtless boyfriend Nathan Dalah driving the boat as he looked back towards the Sydney skyline at sunset.

The fourth photo gave Georgia’s 1.1 million followers a better look at her stylish bikini, revealing that it featured a metal circle in the center of her chest which flashed a little more skin and her décolletage.

In that snap, the beauty rested her head on her left hand and pursed her lips while she relaxed on the boat in the sunshine.

In the caption, she told fans that she was “missing” being out on the water as she practices social distancing at home.

“GORGEOUS!” one fan commented on the uploads with two fire emoji.

A second called Georgia “stunning” with a fire and a praising emoji.

“Beautiful bikini,” another person said of the upload, which has received more than 24,000 likes.

The lingerie model and former host of Project Runway New Zealand has proven on multiple occasions that she’s not afraid to show off her bikini body on social media.

One snap she shared with her followers earlier this year showed her as she wowed in a tiny red bikini when she posed under a palm tree.

Georgia also slipped into a skimpy white two-piece at the beginning of the year as she posed on a yacht again. That time, the beauty urged her followers to do what they could to help Australia amid the country’s raging bush fires.