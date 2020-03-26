Diedre Wilkes Died After Coronavirus Diagnosis & Her Toddler Was Found Alone During Wellness Check

'Our thoughts and prayers are with the employee’s family during this difficult time,' reads a statement from her former employer.

A Georgia health care worker died from coronavirus, and her 4-year-old daughter was alone in the home with her dead body for 12-16 hours, People Magazine reports.

Diedre Wilkes, 42, had worked as a mammogram technician at Piedmont Newnan Hospital in Newnan. Last Thursday, she was found dead in her home by police conducting a welfare check. Authorities estimate that she had been dead for 12-16 hours.

The young child was placed in the custody of her father.

Coweta County Coroner Richard Hawk says that the girl was likely exposed to the coronavirus herself “in some capacity,” although it’s unclear if she’s become sick with the virus.

Also unclear is whether or not Wilkes actually died of COVID-19, the respiratory illness that is caused by the novel coronavirus.

According to The Newnan Times-Herald, an “initial test” confirmed that Wilkes — who was not known to have traveled internationally recently or to have had any underlying health conditions — died of COVID-19. It is unclear where or under what context that test was performed. Meanwhile, autopsy results are still pending, according to Hawk.

However, Wilkes’ former employer insists that any conclusion that she died of COVID-19 is premature.

In a statement, the hospital noted that it is “deeply saddened” by Wilkes’ death. The statement then went on to dispute the narrative that she died of COVID-19, at least until her autopsy is completed.

“Despite what has been reported in the media, we understand from the [Georgia Bureau of Investigation] forensic pathologist conducting the study that the results are still pending and it has not yet been determined whether the death was a result of COVID-19,” the statement reads.

The hospital also confirmed that — because an initial test suggested she died of COVID-19 and because the virus is so contagious — the hospital is attempting to identify all patients, co-workers, and members of the community with whom she may have had contact.

“Piedmont is providing these individuals with detailed information for self-monitoring and will offer COVID-19 testing to those who request it,” the statement reads, noting that Wilkes didn’t work in a part of the hospital where COVID-19 patients were being treated.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the employee’s family during this difficult time,” the statement concludes.

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Wilkes was one of two Georgia health care workers to presumably die of COVID-19 in the span of a few days. The other patient, a 48-year-old woman who worked at Donalsonville Hospital, tested positive for coronavirus and then died in a Tallahassee, Florida hospital.