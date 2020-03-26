Gabby Epstein Opts To Go Braless Underneath Open Yellow Jacket While Snacking On Chips

Gabby Epstein turned up the heat on her Instagram page this week when she shared a sizzling new set of photos that proved hard to be ignored.

The Australian model took to her account on Wednesday to share a total of three eye-popping snaps that were instant his with her 2.3 million followers. In the post, the 26-year-old was seen standing outside on a cloudy day with a view of mountains and tall palm trees behind her. She held a half-full bag of tortilla chips in her hand, which appeared to be her snack of choice since she noted in the caption of her post that she “still [doesn’t] like to eat salad during the apocalypse.”

Leafy greens aren’t the only thing that Gabby seems to be ditching these days — she opted to forego a few pieces of clothing in the sizzling triple Instagram update as well. The babe looked smoking hot in a yellow corduroy jacket that was worn completely unbuttoned and open, revealing that she had chosen not to wear a bra underneath. The decision exposed the model’s flat tummy as well as an eyeful of cleavage. Her audience, however, hardly seemed to be bothered by the NSFW display.

Gabby also appeared to skip putting on pants when getting dressed for the day, and instead sported nothing more than a pair of leopard-print bikini bottoms that did nothing but favors for her killer curves. The swimwear boasted a daringly high-cut design that allowed the blond bombshell to showcase her long, lean legs. It also featured a unique double waistband that sat high up on her hips, drawing further attention to her toned midsection and trim waist.

To completely her skin-baring ensemble, the Aussie hottie added a pair of trendy white boots. Her platinum tresses were worn down and spilled over her shoulders, and she was done up with a full face of makeup that made her striking features pop.

Fans were far from shy about flooding Gabby’s latest social media appearance with likes and comments. The upload has been double-tapped more than 50,000 times within 15 hours of going live and has racked up 400-plus comments — many of them with compliments for the stunner’s jaw-dropping look.

“You’re so hot,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Gabby was “perfect.”

“Every picture is more amazing than the last! Beautiful as always!” a third admirer remarked.

“I don’t wear pants these days either,” quipped a fourth follower.

This is hardly the first time that Gabby has shown a scandalous amount of skin on her Instagram page. Another recent post saw her exposing her booty in its entirety in a cheeky yellow bikini while lounging by the pool. That post proved popular as well and earned over 83,000 likes.