Kathy Griffin Hospitalized, Says She Has ‘Unbearably Painful Symptoms’ & Cannot Get A COVID-19 Test

Kathy Griffin is the latest celebrity to be experiencing symptoms for what could be COVID-19. Last night, the outspoken comedienne took to her Instagram to accuse President Donald Trump of “lying” about testing. Reportedly, she has not been able to obtain a test for what she called “unbearably painful symptoms” that could be due to the virus that has brought the whole world to a standstill.

Griffin claimed that she was denied a test due to CDC restrictions that were put in place by Vice President Mike Pence and his task force. While she did specifically name Pence in the call-out, Griffin neglected to mention Dr. Deborah Birx or Dr. Anthony Fauci, who are also part of the group that was put together by Trump. In the post, she shared that she is in isolation in a major hospital ER ward, though she did not specifically name the medical center that she was taken to. However, it can be assumed it’s one near her home in the Los Angeles area.

As part of the post, the 59-year-old shared two side-by-side images from her hospital room. In one of the photos, she was lying in bed and wearing an oxygen mask on her face. The other photo included a better view of her room, showing a glass door with a red note taped to it. Under the photos from her hospital stay was a screenshot of a tweet from Trump that claimed the United States has done far more testing than any other nation, including South Korea.

The post has only been live on Griffin’s page overnight, but it’s earned her a lot of attention from fans already. While most of her followers offered support and well wishes, many others accused her of lying, pointing out the fact that she has never been a fan of Trump as the two have publicly battled many times in the past. In addition to 42,000 likes, the social media update has garnered over 5,600 comments.

“Sister I am so sorry for what’s happening to you and our fellow humans. I don’t know how we will all get through this. Especially with such an incompetent leader,” one Instagram user wrote.

“So trump says USA has been testing more than anyone. But because you a celebrity hasn’t been tested he is lying???” another person quipped.

This marks a tough month already for Griffin. Last week, it was reported by The Inquisitr that the Chicago native lost her mother, Maggie Griffin, at 99 years old. Once again, Griffin took to Instagram to announce the sad news to fans, though she did not share the cause of death.