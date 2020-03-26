Emily Ratajkowski Shares Smoking Hot Throwback In Crop Top And Black Thong

Brunette bombshell Emily Ratajkowski shared a smoking hot throwback snap with her 25.7 million Instagram followers recently that showcased her enviable physique. Emily didn’t include a geotag on the post, but in the caption mentioned that the snap was from over two years ago, and was taken in her old loft apartment in downtown Los Angeles.

Emily’s living space was visible in the background, and she posed in front of an armchair upholstered with a pastel printed fabric. Several large pieces of art hung on the wall behind her, and other furniture including a table and chairs was visible in the background.

Emily’s physique remained the focal point of the shot, however, as she stared directly at the camera while scantily clad. On her lower body, Emily wore a simple black thong that exposed nearly her entire pert derriere. The sides of the underwear stretched over her hips, elongating her legs and accentuating her slim waist.

The brunette beauty paired the skimpy underwear with a black bra and casual gray crop top that looked like it was crafted from basic athletic material. Her brunette locks were loose in a tousled, effortless style, and her makeup was minimal yet gorgeous.

Emily’s lips were slightly parted in a seductive expression, and she had a nude shade on her plump pout. She continued the neutral hues throughout her beauty look, with a soft smoky brown eye drawing attention to her gorgeous gaze, and blush and highlighter accentuating her breathtaking bone structure.

The model’s followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot superstar’s body, and the post racked up over 1.4 million likes within just one day, including a like from fellow model Lauren Summer.

The post also received 5,328 comments within the same time span, as many of Emily’s fans raced to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“Gorgeous,” one fan stated simply.

“You are a very beautiful woman,” another follower added.

“Wait that’s not legal i think,” one follower said, captivated by Emily’s curves.

“With all that’s wrong in the world… this makes it all better,” another commented.

Emily has joined the ranks of the many celebrities who are sharing snaps showing their quarantine activities. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the brunette bombshell shared a picture in which she was lounging in bed reading. She rocked a white crop top with a plunging neckline that showcased her cleavage as well as her chiselled stomach. The stunner had a pair of glasses on and looked flawless as she read Hilton Als’s book White Girls, which was splayed open on the bed beside her.