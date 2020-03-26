Blond Bombshell Alexa Collins Rocks Skimpy Red Bikini, Sips Two Drinks In Paparazzi Photos On Instagram

Alexa Collins shared a sneak peek at a recent photoshoot on Thursday morning via some paparazzi snaps on her Instagram account. The series of photos showed the blond bombshell sporting a tiny red bikini from her capsule collection with Poema Swim as she sipped a few drinks and enjoyed the sun in Miami, Florida.

In the images, Alexa hung out by a tiki bar with a stone counter and wicker chairs between photoshoots. She and her photographer were surrounded by beautiful, green palm trees. It appeared to be a beautifully sunny day as the rays shined down on Alexa and bounced off her radiant skin. Her killer body was emphasized by her bright swimwear.

Alexa’s look included a rectangular, low-cut top with ties around her neck and back. The plunging neckline did little to contain the model’s busty chest and allowed her ample cleavage to spill out. In addition, the sides of the bikini came far into her chest, so a fair amount of sideboob was on display.

The top cut off slightly above the model’s breasts, putting some underboob as well as her flat, toned tummy on show. She paired the skimpy top with a matching, U-shaped thong. The front of the bikini bottom sat low on Alexa’s waist to show off her abs even further, while the sides came up high above her hips and drew attention to her hourglass figure. Her pert derriere and long, lean legs were completely exposed.

Alexa’s only accessory was a pair of black, stylish sunglasses, which she held in her hand. She wore a full face of makeup, including expertly contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, red eyeshadow, thick lashes, and a pink-red lipstick. The babe’s long, blond hair was styled down in messy waves that blew in the breeze.

The first photo showed Alexa standing by a table as she sipped on a green smoothie and held a margarita in the other hand. In another shot, she was turned around, so fans caught a glimpse of her round booty in the bikini. Other photos showed her turned to the side with her back arched as she looked at something off-camera.

Alexa’s post garnered more than 3,400 likes and nearly 70 comments in one hour. Many of the model’s fans showered her with love in the comments section.

“You’re absolutely beautiful. I wish I was on a beach right now!!!” one fan said.

“You look gorgeous, lovely,” another user added.

Alexa always knows how to drive her fans wild. Earlier this week, she rocked a black and white bikini top with unzipped Daisy Dukes, which her followers loved.