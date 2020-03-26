Caitlyn Jenner Says She’s Open To Joining ‘RHOBH,’ Could See Herself ‘Getting Into The Drama’

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' alum points out that she's been doing reality TV her whole life.

Caitlyn Jenner says she can definitely “see” herself on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The 70-year-old former Olympian and transgender advocate dished on her desire to appear on the Bravo reality show in a new interview.

After Jenner’s close pal Sophia Hutchins told Entertainment Tonight that she would be on RHOBH “in two seconds,” the former athlete admitted she also likes the long-running reality show that stars Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp, Erika Jayne, Denise Richards, and newcomer Garcelle Beauvais.

“I did watch an episode with you two nights ago, and I honestly kind of got into it,” Jenner said of the Bravo hit. “You know, I’ve done reality television pretty much all my life – sports is reality television — and I was watching that and saying, ‘I could see myself getting in there with some of the drama.'”

Jenner also revealed that one of her favorite Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast members is Rinna.

“I like Lisa,” Jenner said. “I’ve known her for years, and years and years… Talk about someone who always reinvents herself… She’s funny and fun.”

Jenner revealed that she also knows Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member Denise Richards, so she would certainly have some friends in the Beverly Hills-based crowd.

Jenner’s ex-wife Kris Jenner also has some ties to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast. She is close friends with series veteran Kyle Richards, and longtime RHOBH star Lisa Rinna also appeared alongside her in a cheeky ad for Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS last year.

This is not the first time there has been talk about Caitlyn Jenner joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. In 2017, rumors circulated that she would be a great addition to the show.

At the time, Bravo boss Andy Cohen addressed the rumors on his Sirius XM radio show. Cohen said the stories about Jenner getting a RHOBH diamond were “not true” and he revealed that people were already sending him tagline ideas for the transgender reality star even though he has never even spoken to her about joining the show, according to Bravo. Cohen did say he thinks that Kris Jenner would be a fun addition to the cast, but noted that she’s got “her own 18 shows she has to be on.”

Of course, Caitlyn Jenner would have no problem with cameras following her around. The retired decathlete already has an impressive reality TV resume. She previously appeared with her family on the E! megahit Keeping Up With the Kardashians and later starred in her own reality show, I Am Cait. Jenner was also a contestant on I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here and Skating With Celebrities, where she was partnered with fellow Olympian Tai Babalonia.