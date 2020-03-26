Sara Haines Remains On ‘The View’: Fans Still Hopeful For A Permanent Return

Sara Haines is continuing her open-ended appearances on The View. She has held a spot at the show’s Hot Topics table for the past two weeks alongside Sunny Hostin while the show’s other panelists Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, and Meghan McCain teleconference from their homes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sara started as a panelist on the daytime series in 2014 when she appeared first as a guest host. Later, she took a permanent place at the table. In 2018, she left to host GMA Live alongside Michael Strahan. The afternoon talk series, an extension of Good Morning America, was then retitled Strahan and Sara and is now called Strahan, Sara & Keke with the addition of actress Keke Palmer to the cast.

In a new image posted by The View to Instagram, Sara is seen maintaining a safe social distance from Sunny, who is seated on the opposite side of the table.

Sara took a photo of herself and her longtime pal on the set of the series, which only has essential staff in attendance to keep the daily talk series up and running.

In the pic, Sara is smiling brightly for the camera. Her shoulder-length blond hair is styled in loose, beachy waves. Parted to the side, the style is perfect and relaxed, giving the host an approachable look. Her makeup is television-ready but not too heavy. A lined eye and filled-in brow are the most dramatic enhancements to the mother of three’s beauty. Pale pink blush and a nude lip finish her face fashion.

Sunny Hostin looks regal in a side-swept ponytail, showing off what she has called on the series her “Beyonce blond” locks. She is seen waving to Sara in the image, showing off her toned body in a light pink suit and white shirt.

Fans are still hopeful Sara will return as a permanent panelist on the series for its Monday through Thursday editions. Ana Navarro is seated with the panel on Fridays.

The busy television personality has not commented on any further plans to rejoin the show. She is clearly enjoying her return to the series. Her levelheaded explanations and commentary on difficult subjects have been a refreshing change for fans who have tired of the explosive dialogue between the women in recent months as they clashed over the current conditions of the United States government.

“I would like The View to think about Sara being back more regularly it’s been so nice to have her on lately!” stated one viewer on Instagram.

“I love Sara on the show. She is just a ray of sunshine,” remarked a second fan.

“I love having you back Sara. I think you should come back because we miss you,” said a third fan.