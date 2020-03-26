Alessandra Ambrosio Gets Soaking Wet In A White Bikini

The ex-Victoria's Secret model got drenched in a plunging two-piece.

Former Victoria’s Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio didn’t leave a whole lot to the imagination in a jaw dropping new photo as she stunned in a tiny white bikini. The 38-year-old beauty wowed fans in skimpy two-piece while she got soaking wet in a river and modeled a light, plunging look from her own swimwear line, called Gal Floripa.

The bikini snap was shared by Gal Floripa’s official Instagram account on March 25 and showed the mom of two as the water dripped off her toned model body while she posed in the chic swimwear.

The all-white two-piece featured two triangles of white material over her chest, which were held together by two strings that stretched over both of her shoulders.

Alessandra’s bikini top featured a thinner string that stretched underneath her chest and appeared to fasten at the back.

Though the bottoms weren’t fully visible in the shot due to how it was cropped, they featured a thin strap across her hips to show off her long legs.

The bottoms sat very low on her hips and laid below her bellybutton, putting her very flat and toned middle on full show for the camera.

Alessandra posed with her right arm bent and behind her head as she pulled at her wet locks with her left hand.

Her dark hair was pushed away from her face to show off her undeniable natural beauty as she wore neutral makeup. The Brazilian beauty gave the camera a pretty sultry look with her eyes slightly squinted.

She accessorized with two gold bracelets on her left wrist while she stood in front of a body of water with several wet rocks and foliage behind her.

In the caption, Gal Floripa confirmed that the bikini was a new arrival for the line and is called the Flow.

“Wooowwww,” one person commented on the bikini snap with three eye heart emoji.

“Wow! Flawless!” another wrote with a star eye and clapping emoji.

“Wow, beautiful the best I’ve seen in a long time,” a third Instagram user said with three fire symbols.

Alessandra’s been modeling a number of different new looks from her line on social media recently.

One snap shared to the swimwear brand’s official account showed her lying alongside her friend and Gal Floripa co-founder Gisele Coria as they both did some sunbathing in shimmering swimwear looks from the brand.

Before that, the lingerie model seriously stunned in another gorgeous shot as she rocked a shiny blue bikini. In that photo, Alessandra got wet in a swimming pool in another revealing two-piece.