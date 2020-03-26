Rose Bertram Soaks Up The Sun In A Minuscule Teal Bikini

Rose Bertram is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans.

The Belgian hottie took to her account on Wednesday evening to share a tantalizing set of skin-baring snaps that proved to be a huge hit with her 810,000 followers. In the duo of images, Rose was seen lying outside on top of a plush white lounge chair as the golden sun spilled over her incredible figure. A tall bush and vibrant pink flowers were a short distance behind her, as was a glimpse of the seemingly cloudless blue sky.

Rose explained in the caption of her post that sunlight gives people energy and increases serotonin levels in the brain, which was why she felt so happy when she’s in the sun. In order to soak up as much of it as possible, the stunner slipped into a minuscule bikini from PrettyLittleThing that did nothing but favors for her flawless figure.

The blond bombshell slayed in the skimpy two-piece that boasted a bold, teal color that popped against her gorgeous, all-over glow. The set included a halter-style top with tin straps and a plunging neckline that left her decolletage completely bare. Its triangle-shaped cups were hardly enough to contain her voluptuous assets and flashed an ample amount of cleavage to her audience from nearly every angle.

Rose also rocked the set’s matching bikini bottoms that were equally-as revealing. Her toned legs were cut out of the frame, however, the number’s daringly high-cut design did tease her followers with a glimpse of her sculpted thighs. Meanwhile, its waistband was tied in dainty bows high up on her hips, accentuating the babe’s flat midsection and trim waist.

The former Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Editionmodel kept her look simple and accessorized with a delicate gold ring and stud earrings that provided just the right amount of bling. She styled her hair in a half-up, half-down style that was secured with a teal velvet scrunchy and cascaded behind her back in messy curls. As for her glam, the stunner opted for a simple makeup look that made her natural beauty shine.

Unsurprisingly, fans had nothing but love for the latest skin-baring addition to Rose’s Instagram page. The post has earned over 46,000 likes within its first 20 hours of going live, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“You are so hot and beautiful,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Rose was “perfect.”

“Spectacular tan and gorgeous choice of color bikini,” commented a third follower.

This is hardly the first time that Rose has dazzled her followers with her impressive bikini body. Another recent addition to her feed saw her flaunting her curves in an even skimpier two-piece, this time in a light pink color. That look proved popular as well and racked up nearly 31,000 likes.