Laci Kay Somers And Sister Stefani Somers Rock Thong Swimsuits In Sexy Instagram Update

Blond bombshell Laci Kay Somers surprised her 10.7 million Instagram followers with a smoking hot update in which she featured her equally stunning sister, Stefani Somers. The snap was taken outdoors, and both sisters posted on a stretch of land with palm trees and an incredible blue sky visible in the background.

The sisters showed off their tantalizing curves in similar ensembles. Stefani, who was on the left in the shot, rocked a one-piece swimsuit in a lilac hue. The swimsuit plunged low on her back, showing off almost her entire back, with just a small patch of fabric above her ample derriere. The one-piece was a thong style, and showcased her rear to perfection, as well as her toned thighs. She had on a pair of white leg warmers and some white sneakers for a retro look.

Stefani carried the playful, retro vibe of the shoot into her beauty look as well, pulling her long brunette locks up in a high ponytail with a lilac scrunchie.

Laci rocked the same swimsuit, except in a shade of soft pink rather than lilac. Her body was turned away from the camera as well, so fans weren’t able to see how much cleavage the swimsuit revealed. However, a sexy hint of side boob was visible in the way that Laci posed for the camera.

She went all pink, adding a pair of pink leg warmers to her toned calves and a pale pink scrunchie to her long blond locks, which were gathered up in a ponytail. The only thing on Laci’s body that wasn’t pink were here white sneakers.

The duo both arched their backs slightly to accentuate their ample curves, and stuck their tongues out for a playful snap. In the caption of the post, Laci mentioned that Stefani was her quarantine partner.

Laci’s followers absolutely loved the silly and sexy sister snap, and the post racked up over 117,400 likes within just six hours. It also received 1,522 comments from Laci’s eager fans.

“Two hotties,” one fan said, followed by a string of emoji.

“Finest of them all,” another follower added.

“Bootylicious,” one follower said, loving the way the thong swimsuits showcased their curves.

“Absolutely stunning,” another commented.

Laci recently surprised her followers with a smoking hot video clip. The short Boomerang was taken outside, and Laci rocked a skimpy red bikini that could barely contain her ample assets. As The Inquisitr reported, Laci’s followers absolutely loved the sexy video, which racked up over 171,000 views within just four hours of being posted.