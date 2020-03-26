Aylen Alvarez Smolders In A Daringly Short, Curve-Hugging Dress

Aylen Alvarez gave her 3.7 million Instagram followers something to talk about this week when she shared a smoking hot new snap that is proving hard to be ignored.

The Cuban hottie took to her account on Wednesday night to dazzle her fans with the new photo that added some serious heat to her page. A geotag on the post indicated that the image was taken in San Francisco, California, where the model was seen posing inside a large, all-white room furnished with a plush couch and small coffee table. She was captured running her fingers through her hair and staring down at the ground with a sultry gaze, all the while looking absolutely incredible in a sexy dress from Fashion Nova that did nothing but favors for her bombshell curves.

Aylen smoldered in the bold, animal-print dress that was made of a sheer, mesh material and boasted a flattering, ruched design. The piece featured extra thin shoulder straps and exposed an eyeful of the model’s voluptuous cleavage thanks to its wide square neckline.

The dress proceeded to cinch at Aylen’s waist, defining her flat midsection and hourglass silhouette. Also of note was its daringly short length — it grazed just to the stunner’s upper thighs, giving her audience a good look at her toned legs that sported a gorgeous, allover glow.

Aylen completed her look with a pair of trendy PVC sandals with a tall heel that further accentuated her toned calves. She also wore a black watch but opted to forego adding any other accessories to ensure that all eyes were on her curvaceous physique. Her long, dark tresses were parted in the middle and cascaded behind her back, and she was done up with a full face of makeup. The application included a nude lip gloss, shimmering highlighter, metallic eyeshadow, and a thick coat of mascara — all of which made her striking features pop.

Unsurprisingly, the Instagram hottie’s latest social media appearance was a huge hit with her fans. It has racked up over 43,000 likes within 15 hours of going live, as well as hundreds of comments with compliments for Aylen’s jaw-dropping display.

“This is perfect, I love your body,” one person wrote.

Another follower called Aylen a “goddess.”

“You’re enchanting,” a third admirer remarked.

“Wow…as always beautiful and cute and wonderful and amazing and magical,” gushed a fourth fan.

Aylen seems to dazzle her millions of Instagram followers no matter what she wears. Another recent upload to her page saw her showing off her sensational figure in a sports bra and tight, patterned leggings. That look proved popular as well, earning more than 65,000 likes.