Zara Larsson Oozes Hollywood Glamour In Sheer White Sparkly Dress Ahead Of New Single Release

Ahead of Zara Larsson’s new single release, the Swedish singer has treated fans to a number of snapshots of herself looking nothing short of incredible.

The “I Would Like” hitmaker stunned in a sheer white dress with sequins embroidered all over. The item of clothing had very thin straps and displayed her decolletage. Larsson paired the ensemble with sheer white long gloves and heels with sparkly silver straps. She applied a bold red lip and sported her short wavy blond hair down.

The “Ruin My Life” songstress was captured on a rooftop and shared three new images to her Instagram page.

In the first shot, she was photographed from head-to-toe. Larsson raised one leg and pointed her arms towards the camera. She looked directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression and oozed Hollywood glamour.

In the next slide, Larsson stretched her arms out beside her and looked over to her left. She showed off her beautiful jawline and side profile.

In the third and final frame, the “Lush Life” chart-topper was captured more close-up. The 22-year-old raised one hand to her face and flashed a huge smile. Larsson looked down and placed her other arm underneath her elbow.

For her caption, she teased lyrics from her upcoming single, “Like It Is,” which is a collaboration with producer Kygo and rapper Tyga.

In the span of 19 hours, her post racked up more than 304,000 likes and over 1,100 comments, proving to be popular with her 6.1 million followers.

“WHY ARE YOU SO GORGEOUS IM CRYING,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“Are we alive? Because I didn’t know we were still sharing the earth with Marilyn Monroe,” another devotee shared.

“This is f*cking gorgeous,” remarked a third fan.

“I’m speechless. You are so beautiful queen,” a fourth admirer commented.

Two days ago in a separate Instagram post, Larsson announced that her new single will be released on Friday, March 27. The “Never Forget You” entertainer posed alongside her collaborators on the cover in front of a red backdrop. The artwork had a grainy aesthetic.

Larsson is no stranger to impressing her loyal social media following. Last week, she took to Instagram to share a throwback photo from last summer. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Larsson wowed fans in a long-sleeved white shirt which she left unbuttoned at the top. She paired the ensemble with black denim shorts that had frayed hems and black leather boots. The singing sensation opted for gold hoop earrings and wore her light blond hair down for the occasion.