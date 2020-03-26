Sarah Harris Shows Off Ample Underboob In A Tiny Green Bikini

Sarah Harris rocked some scandalous swimwear in her latest social media appearance, and her fans are going absolutely loving the sight.

The Playboy hottie took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to dazzle her 2.2 million followers with a smoking hot new snap that sent temperatures soaring on her feed. In the image, Sarah was seen leaning up against a long table and gazing at the camera with an intense, sultry stare. She explained in the caption of the post that she was “bored in the house,” where she is practicing social distancing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Being cooped up at home didn’t stop the Kiwi model from slipping into a skimpy bikini to show off her incredible physique. She opted for an impossibly tiny green two-piece made of a flattering ribbed material that did way more showing than covering up. The set included a bandeau-style top with thin shoulder straps that showcased her toned arms. It boasted a square neckline and was hardly enough to contain her voluptuous assets, treating her audience not only to an eyeful of cleavage but an ample amount of underboob as well.

Sarah also wore the matching bottoms of the swimwear set that were equally-as risque. The garment allowed the blond bombshell to show off her sculpted thighs and killer curves thanks to its high-cut design that left little to the imagination. Meanwhile, its thick waistband was pulled high-up on her hips to accentuate the babe’s flat midsection and abs.

The Instagram hottie accessorized with a pair of dangling statement earrings and a dainty necklace that gave her barely-there look just the right amount of bling. She tied her platinum tresses up in a tight top knot and secured her bangs back with a trendy patterned headband. As for her glam, Sarah was done up with a full face of makeup that included a glossy lip, dark blush, brown eyeshadow, and a thick coat of mascara.

Fans were far from shy about flooding Sarah’s latest Instagram post with likes and comments. The steamy shot has been double-tapped over 11,500 times after 15 hours of going live. Dozens took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post.

“You are one of the most beautiful women in this world,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Sarah was “hot and gorgeous.”

“Looking ab fab in the house,” a third follower quipped.

“Possibly my favorite pic, what a babe,” commented a fourth admirer.

This is hardly the first time that Sarah has shown off her flawless figure in revealing swimwear. Another recent addition to her feed saw her rocking a tan one-piece with a sexy cut-out design that suited her perfectly. That look proved popular as well, earning nearly 15,000 likes.