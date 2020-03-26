Kelly Ripa Snuggles With Husband Mark Consuelos: ‘Pre-Social Distancing’

Kelly Ripa snuggled with husband Mark Consuelos in a throwback Instagram photo, which she stated was “pre-social distancing” in the image’s caption. The snap clearly displays the affection the couple of 23 years has for one another.

Kelly and Mark’s faces are not seen in the photo. Rather, their arms and hands are intertwined and parts of their torsos are seen in the background.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host has her hand gently placed atop her husband’s arm. Showing off a spectacular manicure and her thin diamond wedding band, Kelly could very well be a hand model as her long and thin digits would be perfect for that line of work.

Mark’s arm appears to be casually lying across his chest. A smart-looking wristwatch adorns his wrist, and he is wearing a reddish-pink colored shirt with white piping.

Fans appreciated the image, which without showing any over-the-top PDA, displayed a real bond between the twosome, who are the parents of three children: Michael, Lola, and Joaquin.

“I literally cannot figure out how all the arms are happening and where the start and end. But it all looks cozy,” remarked one fan.

“I love the way you love each other,” said a second follower of Kelly.

“That how it feels every day these days. Like where’d the past go???” stated a third Instagram user.

“Love the nail color! Amazing what I look at first maybe because mine are tragic! Enjoy time with being surrounded by a loving family,” said a fourth fan.

Also sharing their feelings regarding the photo were celebrity pals Lisa Rinna, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Lizzie Tisch, fitness trainer Isaac Calpito, and makeup artist Kristofer Buckle.

On Monday, Kelly was joined by Mark for Live’s first remote broadcast. He dished on the upcoming musical episode of Riverdale as well as making his significant other laugh as they appeared on camera together.

Mark has starred as Hiram Lodge on the CW series since 2017, working alongside actors Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse, KJ Apa, Camila Mendes, Casey Cott, Skeet Ulrich, Charles Melton, Marisol Nichols, Molly Ringwald, and the late Luke Perry.

Mark is also a regular fill-in on the ABC daytime talk series when Kelly’s co-hosts over the years have been out for vacation or personal reasons. Fans enjoy watching the married couple’s easy banter as Kelly and Mark joke with one another and allow viewers a closer look at their happy union.