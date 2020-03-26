Katya Henry Flaunts Fabulous Figure In Black Lace Teddy

Model Katya Henry is not letting being quarantined stop her from sharing sexy photos on social media. Her latest Instagram update saw her looking incredibly sexy in a teddy that was sure to take her followers’ minds off of the current coronavirus pandemic.

Katya’s posts consisted of two shots that showed her modeling the black lace lingerie, which was as feminine as it was provocative. The titillating number featured a plunging neckline that went well below her cleavage and a thong bottom that left plenty of skin on her backside exposed.

The first snap caught the brunette bombshell from the front as she posed inside a doorway. With one hip cocked to the side, she flaunted the curve of her booty and her shapely thighs. The pose also showed off her hourglass shape. She tilted her head and wore a coquettish expression on her face as her hair fell in loose curls over one shoulder.

In the second picture, Katya gave her followers a good look at her backside. She held her hands above her head on the door frame as she turned her head and looked down with had a sultry pout on her face. The skin on her shapely shoulder and bare back looked smooth and flawless. She arched her back and flaunted her rear end. Silk ribbons tied into loopy bows fell down the middle of her cheeks and sections of her long hair skimmed the top of her booty, keeping the eye on her derrière. A “blessed” tattoo on the side of her hip was also visible.

Katya wore a full face of makeup that included sculpted brows, smoky eye shadow, and blush. She also wore a pink shade on her lips. She accessorized with bracelets on each wrist and rings on her fingers.

In the caption, she left a flirty remarks while also crediting the photographer for his creative efforts. She did not indicate when the photo was taken.

Hundreds of Katya’s 7.2 million followers took a moment to tell her what they thought of her in the lingerie.

“Seriously the best part of this quarantine is getting to see your live video’s and your pictures!” one admirer told her.

“You’re the most gorgeous girl, period,” a second fan said.

“Can’t get enough of you,” wrote a third Instagram user.

“My inspiration!!! Beautiful like always!!!” commented a fourth follower.

Katya is no stranger to showcasing her figure in barely-there outfits. From bikinis to flirty sportswear, she looks good in it all.