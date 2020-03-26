Behati Prinsloo Responds To Pregnancy Speculation After Fans Think She Posted An Ultrasound

Adam Levine's wife is speaking out about the photo that had fans thinking she was pregnant with baby number three.

Behati Prinsloo was forced to hit back on social media this week after she began getting a wave of pregnancy congratulations on social media – despite not actually announcing that she’s pregnant with her and husband Adam Levine‘s third child. The stunning Victoria’s Secret model was forced to share a clarification on her Instagram account after many of her fans speculated that she may have posted a blurry look at an ultrasound.

The snap appeared on Behati’s Instagram page on March 23 and showed several grey blobs on a black background with no caption or explanation.

Many of her 5.9 million followers jumped to the conclusion that the cryptic snap showed part of an ultrasound and began flooding her mentions with congratulations for both her and Adam.

However, things weren’t what they seemed, despite Adam revealing last year that he decided to step down from his coaching role on The Voice to spend more time with his family.

After seeing the messages come in, Behati quickly returned to the social media site to offer a little clarification. She made it clear that the photo most definitely was not of an ultrasound. Instead, she revealed the upload was a result of her and Adam’s eldest daughter, 3-year-old Dusty, getting a hold of her phone and finding an arty snap she’d taken earlier.

“Guys. This is not an ultrasound lol. Dusty got hold of my phone and somehow posted this picture from my photo library i thought it was weird and cool and left it up,” she wrote in the caption of the upload.

“But everyone is now congratulating me on my 3rd pregnancy,” she then added with a crying laughing emoji, before clarifying that the photo was actually “a close up of my black and white splatter sweat pants!”

Fans then began to flock to the comments section to joke about the mishap and to share their thoughts on Dusty’s impressive Instagram ability.

One called the 3-year-old little girl a “subtle genius.”

“Way to go dusty,” another person commented.

“LMAO THATS HILARIOUS!!!” another third fan commented with several crying laughing emoji, adding, “People crack me up! But thanks for making me laugh today!”

The blurry snap has received more than 51,000 likes and also inspired hundreds of comments.

Adam and Behati are also parents to 2-year-old daughter Gio, and have shared their hopes to expand their family in the past.

“[Adam] wants five [kids]. I thought I wanted five, but now I think maybe three or four would be good. I’m backing [up], but just by one,” the model said of how many children she and the Maroon 5 frontman want to have during a 2019 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, per People.