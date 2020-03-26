‘The Masked Singer’ Spoilers: JoJo Siwa Tears Up After Being Revealed As T-Rex

Last night, another episode of The Masked Singer aired on Fox, and another celebrity was unmasked. This time, it was a huge name.

Unfortunately for T-Rex, their time was up, and they were voted out from the competition.

When it came down to unmasking them, panelists Nicole Scherzinger and Jenny McCarthy managed to guess correctly.

It was revealed to be singer, dancer, and YouTube personality JoJo Siwa, who is a teen sensation.

Siwa admitted that she paused her world tour to do the show because she is such a fan.

When the “Boomerang” entertainer did her first interview after being unmasked, which can be watched on The Masked Singer’s official YouTube channel, she started to get emotional.

Siwa got teary-eyed and revealed that she has attachment problems. She expressed that saying goodbye to her mask was hard because she falls in love with things easily and finds it hard when everything starts to come to an end. She described leaving The Masked Singer as leaving high school.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, fans of the show were convinced Siwa was underneath the costume and also guessed correctly.

Viewers instantly took to social media to share their thoughts on last night’s reveal.

“I knew JoJo Siwa was the T-Rex on The Masked Singer, it was so obvious,” one user wrote.

“Holy smokes I guessed @itsjojosiwa to be the t-rex on #TheMaskedSinger and I WAS RIGHT! FOR THE FIRST TIME I WAS RIGHT!!” another shared.

“I would just like to say that my mom and I noticed that JoJo Siwa was the dinosaur on TheMasked Singer INSTANTLY. We know Jojo. We will ALWAYS know JoJo,” remarked a third fan.

“LMAOOO JoJo Siwa went on The Masked Singer like no one would actually guess it was her,” a fourth account wrote.

T-Rex’s energy on the show is what made them stand out the most among their competitors.

For their debut performance, they sang P!nk’s hit single “So What” and immediately showcased their energetic stage presence. For the second performance, T-Rex smashed Salt-N-Pepa’s iconic “Push It.”

For their final appearance last night, they entertained the audience with A. R. Rahman’s “Jai Ho” taken from Slumdog Millionaire.

A popular contestant who remains in the competition is Astronaut who viewers believe could be country singer Hunter Hayes.

After their first clue package, the panelists thought otherwise.

Ken Jeong guessed Adam Devine or Josh Hutcherson while McCarthy went with Lance Bass because of his astronaut certificate. Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger went with a bold assumption and said High School Musical actor Zac Efron.