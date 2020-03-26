Kaley Cuoco Cuddles Her ‘Everything’ Norman In Sweet Photo

Kaley and her beloved pit bull mix are enjoying their time together as she takes a forced break from work.

Kaley Cuoco hasn’t been short on companionship as she does her part to keep the coronavirus from spreading by staying at home.

On Wednesday, The Big Bang Theory star took to Instagram to share a photo of a loving moment that she shared with one of her beloved rescue dogs, Norman. Kaley, 34, was pictured rocking a comfy ensemble that included a baggy black T-shirt and black lounge pants. She had her blond hair pulled up in a messy topknot, which was secured in place with a gray velvet scrunchie embellished with glittering crystals. Kaley’s face looked flawless and makeup-free.

The animal advocate was lying on a large chaise lounge chair covered with a thick cream-colored blanket. Norman was lying in front of her, and Kaley had both arms around her sweet pet pooch’s neck. Norman had his head tilted up so that his wet black nose was almost touching Kaley’s chin.

Kaley had her eyes closed with a blissful expression on her face. In the caption of her post, she described Norman as her “everything.”

The photo was snapped inside Kaley’s new dream home. She got to move into her massive Hidden Hills mansion earlier than planned when filming on her HBO Max series, The Flight Attendant, was temporarily halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In response to Kaley’s photo with Norman, her stylist pal, Brad Goreski, teased her over the amount of love she was lavishing on her pet. The Fashion Police star noted that Kaley’s husband, Karl Cook, was not part of the cuddle session.

“What about @mrtankcook? Where is he?” Brad wrote.

Kaley responded to Brad with a skull emoji.

“Everyone knows your dog comes before your husband #duh,” read another reply to Brad’s comment.

“You are seriously the best celebrity ever and this picture is so adorable in more ways than one!!! Norman is very lucky to have an amazing owner like you!!” one of Kaley’s followers wrote of her special bond with her dog.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kaley has also described Norman as her “truest soulmate.” Norman is a pit bull mix, and he’s the first rescue dog that the actress adopted. She later added two more pit bulls, Shirley and Blueberry, to her furry family. The trio of larger dogs also have a tiny terrier sister named Ruby.

During the latest episode of her Instagram morning show, Cup of Cuoco, Kaley talked about how her animals have been helping her survive social distancing. The actress said that she dislikes exercising at home, but her dogs are making sure that she remains active during their daily walks together.

“Thank god for animals during this time,” Kaley said.

The actress also encouraged her followers to consider fostering rescue pets while they’re stuck at home.

“I really recommend hunkering down with an animal,” Kaley advised her fans.