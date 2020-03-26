Miley Cyrus Tells Hilary Duff That ‘Hannah Montana’ Wouldn’t Exist Without Her, Says Duff Inspired Her

Former Disney stars Miley Cyrus, and Hilary Duff shared a few sweet moments during a recent episode of Miley’s Instagram Live talk show, Bright Minded: Live With Miley. During their session, Miley admitted to Hilary that she wanted to be her growing up and that everything Hilary did was an inspiration for her and her career.

People reports that Miley even said she didn’t care much about being an actress as a kid; she was just obsessed with doing everything that Hilary was doing.

Before Miley landing the leading role on Hannah Montana, she was a normal girl wearing Ugg boots and going to Hilary’s concerts.

“I wanted to say that I came to your concert when I was 11 and I told you that I wore a plaid skirt and Uggs to the show because you wore a plaid skirt and Uggs,” joked the “Malibu” singer.

She told Hilary an adorable anecdote about a time she went to one of the Lizzie McGuire star’s concerts and saw her wearing a bedazzled t-shirt with the word Nashville emblazoned across it. She said the fashion statement inspired her to go buy her own “bedazzaler.”

“I stayed up all night jeweling everything that I owned,” Miley continued.

Miley concluded by thanking Hilary for being such an inspiration to her over the years. She credited her Hilary’s impact as helping to shape her career.

“I would never be sitting here, being able to be a light if it wasn’t for you and you showing me how to do that.”

In response, Hilary had plenty of generous things to say about her fellow Disney star. She thanked Miley profusely for the compliments and told her that it felt like the two had known each other for a long time. The Younger actress also praised Miley for her bold choices over the years and admitted that she is an inspiration herself, both to Hilary and many others.

“I can’t even believe what you’re saying to me. It’s so sweet and so kind,” gushed Hilary.

Miley has found quite a bit of success with her Instagram live show. According to People, she also recently had her former Hannah Montana co-star Emily Osment on as a guest.

Fans have been loving her impromptu talk show and they went crazy over her recent chat with Hilary. Since Hannah Montana started airing within two years of the Lizzie McGuire series finale, their fanbases have a lot of overlap. Hundreds of people took to social media to express their excitement at seeing the two of them chatting with one another on Bright Minded.