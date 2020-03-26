Witney Carson Moves Hips & Shows Off Stomach In Tight Pink Leggings

Witney Carson is moving her hips and showing off her stomach in tight pink leggings for a new dance video shared on Instagram. The Dancing with the Stars professional posted the clip as a way to put a smile on the faces of her followers, who enjoy watching her display her talents on the social media site.

With a female pal who was untagged in the video, Witney showed off the skills that led her to take home a mirrorball trophy in Season 19 of the ABC competition dance series alongside Alfonso Ribeiro. She came in second during the 28th season of competition, pushing Disney Channel star Kel Mitchell to the finals with her innovative routines.

Wearing skintight hot pink leggings that clung to her every curve, Witney looked perfect. Years of daily dancing and exercise were shown off via her toned legs and buttocks. A long-sleeved white top tied high above her stomach finished off the look and allowed her freedom of movement as she danced joyfully in the share posted to TikTok. This fun app allows users to post 15-second video clips doing whatever brings them joy.

Witney and her pal performed a quick, choreographed routine for the camera, dancing in what appears to be an expansive living area. It was not revealed if this was the home the hoofer shares with her husband Carson McAllister or if they were staying at another home as they shelter-in-place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The stunning space features a wide-open living area with light-colored sofas decorated with oversized pillows. A patterned dark gray rug covers the wood floor as part of the casual decor. Behind the women to the left is an open and inviting kitchen area. On the right, there appears to be a center hallway with a wrought-iron staircase that leads to an upstairs area.

Fans loved the clip, taking to its accompanying comments section to share their sentiments.

“If there’s anyone that can kill TikTok dances it’s you,” remarked one fan of the television personality.

“This gives me so much life. Favorite TikTok of yours so far!!!” said a second excited follower.

“OMG I love this Witney, thank you for gracing my feed with your amazing content!!” stated the third admirer.

“I’m about to go on that route all these dancing TikTok’s are giving me life so I’m pretty much going to get it!” explained the fourth fan.