Fitness Model Ashleigh Jordan Wears Black Sports Bra & Gray Figure-Hugging Leggings In Latest Workout Video

Ashleigh Jordan has continued to post at-home workout videos to help keep her fans motivated as the coronavirus lockdown carries on in many parts of the world. On Wednesday, March 25, the fitness model took to popular social media site Instagram to upload her latest workout, which targets the upper body.

For the workout, Ashleigh wears a black sports bra with thick shoulder straps and an extended swatch of fabric below the chest. The backside features a cut-out design with criss-crossing straps that exposes her sculpted back muscles. In the front, viewers get a glimpse of her toned tummy before the outfit gives way to high-waisted gray leggings. The leggings cling to the fitness trainer’s curves and muscular figure, highlighting her ample backside and strong thighs.

Ashleigh completed the outfit with a pair of white sneakers and accessorized with a silver pendant necklace and sparkly hoop earrings. She wore her long, straight blonde tresses in two French braids that extended down both sides of her head and added a touch of black mascara, eyeliner, and glossy lips to make her facial features pop.

The post consists of four parts, with each video featuring a different upper body exercise. The exercises can be done anywhere and don’t require equipment, relying on bodyweight for resistance.

In the first video, Ashleigh demonstrates pike push-ups. She extends her legs and arms in a downward dog position, keeping her booty up in the air. She then bends her arms out to the side and lowers her upper body over her shoulders, repeating the move several times. The next exercise is the rotating side plank, which requires the model to position her body in a side plank and then slowly move to the other side.

In the third video, the fitness trainer shows her followers how to do single arm side push-ups. Laying on her side on the floor, Ashleigh curls the arm closest to the ground against her body and uses her opposite arm to perform mini push-ups. The final video features the swimmer variation. Ashleigh lies flat on her belly and slowly raises her arms and legs at the same time, adding an additional move with her arms.

In the caption of the post, Ashleigh tells her followers that this exercise circuit has her feeling sore the next day. She adds that a lot of her fans have been requesting an upper body bodyweight workout to try, prompting her to create the four-part circuit.

The post earned over 60,000 likes and hundreds of comments in the first nine hours of being posted.