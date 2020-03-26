‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Wednesday, March 25: Brooke Vows To Tell Ridge About The Kiss Herself

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Wednesday, March 25 features Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) at each other’s throats, per She Knows Soaps. She accused Quinn of putting the kissing video on the digital photo frame. Quinn brushed off the accusations until Brooke called her shameless.

Quinn Sets Brooke Straight

Quinn thought that Brooke had a nerve to call her shameless when she was the one who was messing around with her sister’s fiancé. Brooke wanted to know if Quinn had been following her and spying on her. Quinn revealed that on the night that the video had been taken she had been at home with her husband, as a good wife should be.

Brooke deduced that Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) had taken the video. She ranted about Shauna before Quinn set her straight. Shauna had deleted the video and had not uploaded it to the frame. Brooke then realized that Quinn had gone behind Shauna’s back and done it herself.

Brooke and Quinn blasted each other. Quinn reminded Brooke that she had warned her not to cross her. Brooke vowed that she would rather expose her secret to Ridge herself rather than let Quinn tell her husband.

Donna Covers For Brooke

The soap opera also featured Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) at Brooke’s home. Katie Logan (Heather Tom) arrived and asked about the frame. Donna said that it needed to be charged. She put it in a drawer. before Katie could look through the pics.

Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) also came into the room. He wanted to know why Donna was looking at him so strangely. She claimed that she had a lot of things to do before the party began. Katie waxed lyrical about Brooke and Ridge’s love for each other. Donna asked, “Just like Katie is your one and only, right Bill?” He looked at her quizzically.

Where Is Brooke?

Later, Donna carried in an ice bucket with a bottle of champagne in it. Ridge and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) also arrived. They wanted to know where Brooke was, but Donna did not tell them that she had gone to see Quinn. They surmised that Brooke must have another surprise in store.

Ridge was in the mood to “raise the roof,” but Bill couldn’t resist taking a jibe at the dressmaker. He pointed out that if Ridge had supported his wife in the first place, they wouldn’t have needed to reconcile. Katie told Bill that they weren’t going to do “that” and drew him to another part of the room. In the meantime, Steffy asked where the photo frame was.