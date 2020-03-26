Madi Edwards Sizzles In Floral Lingerie & Garter Belt

Madi Edwards has shared several new Instagram updates in the past week, but her newest post was the most revealing so far. The blonde showed off her incredible physique in a floral lingerie set and snapped a selfie inside a white room.

The cutie posed against a wall and held her phone up with one hand and tugged at her garter belt with her other hand. She crossed her left leg in front and gazed into the distance with a coy pout on her face.

Madi’s bra was black with purple and pink flowers. There were scalloped, sheer lace pieces that decorated her cleavage and added a feminine touch. Her thong was tiny with the same floral accents and double straps that rested high on her hips. Plus, the model rocked a matching garter belt with sheer lace throughout. The ensemble was from Lounge Underwear, and in the captions, she mentioned a huge sale that’s happening right now.

Moreover, the beauty wore her hair slicked back into a high ponytail and her striking makeup application was hard to miss. Madi sported dark liner on both lids, peach shimmery eyeshadow, and a dash of white eyeshadow under her brows. She also rocked blush and glossy, dark pink lipstick. The stunner completed her look with a short gold necklace and thin bangles on her right wrist.

Madi posed next to a doorway with a modern, silver handle. Behind her was a closet door and the room was flooded with natural lighting.

The update was geotagged in Beverly Hills, California. And even though it’s only been live for an hour, it’s already received over 5,100 likes. Many of Madi’s fans rushed to the comments section to post their reactions to the new lingerie pic.

“Out of this world,” complimented an admirer.

“There is something to be said about perfection…. gorgeous!!!!” exclaimed a second supporter.

“Bella looks striking on you Madi baby! Wow,” gushed a social media user.

“Okay my turn now to look like this pls,” joked a fourth follower.

In addition, the social media star took to her Instagram page on March 14 to show off her toned bod again, that time in a white bikini. Madi posed outside on the beach and threw up the “hang loose” sign with her right hand. She smiled widely and appeared to be having a blast. Her bikini had a classic cut with a triangle-style top and thong bottoms with high side straps. The photo was taken on a sunny, cloudless day.