Katya Henry Shakes Her Curvy Booty In A Thong Bikini

Katya Henry has posting tons of new sizzling Instagram updates over the past few days, and her second-newest share was one of the more revealing ones. The stunner took the selfie video in her kitchen and the focus was on her round booty as she rocked a thong bikini.

The cutie stood with her back facing the camera and held the phone horizontally with one hand. Katya glanced over her shoulder and gazed at her phone screen and wore her hair down in a heavy side part. Her locks obscured much of her face but her flirty pout was still visible.

The sensation’s bikini top was black and her bottoms were light blue with straps that rested high on her hips. She accessorized with a gold bracelet and a dark scrunchie on her wrist. Plus, she rocked multiple rings and her bright red manicure was hard to miss.

The video began with Katya moving her hips a little before she moved in closer to the mirror. She then continued to sway slightly before stepping back to her original position. The beauty then changed her stance and stood with her feet further apart before she shook her booty vigorously.

The model posed in front of her kitchen that was next to a flight of stairs. A cat was lounging on the steps and it looked like another pet was hanging out on the plush gray rug in front of her stainless steel oven.

The clip has been watched over 641,000 times so far, and it seemed like most of Katya’s fans were totally feeling the sexy new update.

“U win quarantine partner of 2020,” declared a supporter.

“@katyaelisehenry you are the hottest girl, thank god for your existence,” raved a second admirer.

Others responded to her long and candid caption.

“Why would you lose appetite? Sadly i can eat all day – and night,” asked a curious follower.

“Stress & anxiety,” replied Katya.

“Lmao girl same, worked out today for the first time,” wrote a fourth social media user.

Katya often showcases her derrière on Instagram, and shared another revealing update three days ago. That time, the bombshell rocked a barely-discernible nude thong and a cropped white sweater. The model crouched and balanced on her toes with her shoulder facing the camera and her pose left her booty on display. She wore her hair in a half-up ponytail and glanced into the distance with a flirty smile on her face, accessorizing simply with small, silver hoop earrings.