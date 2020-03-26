Sofia Jamora Flaunts Incredible Bikini Bod In New Runway Video

Sofia Jamora has been captivating the attention of her 2.7 million Instagram followers lately with a variety of topless pics, bikini snaps, and more. And yesterday, the cutie shared a video clip of herself stomping the runway for Frankie’s in a white bikini.

The stunner rocked a classic swimsuit that included a top with thick straps and a scoop neckline that left her cleavage showing. Plus, Sofia’s bottoms had a thong cut and thick straps with a waistline that rested inches below her belly button. The model’s tanned bod popped against her light ensemble, and her toned abs were also hard to miss.

Sofia wore her hair down in a middle part and her long, blond locks cascaded around her shoulders. Her makeup application appeared minimal and it and allowed her to flaunt her natural beauty.

The video began with Sofia strutting confidently towards the camera on the runway. Her hips swayed from side to side and as she neared the end of the walkway, she parted her lips in a coy manner.

The hottie struck a couple of poses as she shifted her weight from one hip to the other, and gave a quick wink. Sofia then blew a kiss to the audience with her right hand before turning around and continuing her walk.

The end of the runway was decorated with a white bed with a plush headboard and pink pillows. Above that was a bright pink neon sign that read “Frankie’s.”

The fashion show took place in a room with angled high ceilings and had a line of bright lights that lit up the runway.

The clip has proven to be very popular, and it’s been watched over 1.1 million times so far. There were also many followers that left rave reviews of the new share.

“OMG SO HOTTT,” raved a social media user.

“You are just gorgeous form [sic] head to toe!!!” gushed a second admirer.

“I want to finish quarantine looking like this,” declared a third fan.

“Shut it down!!!” exclaimed another supporter.

In addition, the bombshell posted another bikini pic on March 3, that time opting for a tropical bikini. Sofia’s top had a structured fit and her bottoms had thick straps. She stood in a doorway and placed her hand on the side of the frame, smiling with her lips closed. The model wore her hair down in a middle part with luxurious, tight waves. Behind her was a bathroom with shower curtains that featured green tropical plants.