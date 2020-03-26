WWE News: Former World Champion To Enter Self-Quarantine Following Latest Tapings

Former WWE Champion Daniel Bryan confirmed this week that he plans to enter self-quarantine after the company wraps up its current series of tapings. However, as he explained, he will be doing so not because he is sick, but rather for the health and safety of his pregnant wife, WWE Hall of Fame class of 2020 inductee Brie Bella.

As reported by Sportskeeda, Bryan opened up about the aforementioned plans on the latest episode of WWE’s The Bump, where he stressed that everyone in his family — himself included — is in good health amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. He added that due to Bella’s pregnancy, she is more susceptible to the virus, also noting that he has been “around other people” in recent days. As such, he believes it is necessary for him to remain in Florida — where WWE’s Performance Center is located — in the meantime.

“I go into self-quarantine for a week just to make sure I’m okay, but those are the necessary steps we have to take right now just to keep this from spreading more.”

Currently, a good number of WWE superstars are still in Orlando, Florida, as the company tapes upcoming episodes of Friday Night SmackDown, with reports suggesting that the matches booked for WrestleMania 36 on April 4 and 5 will also be filmed in advance. This, as pointed out by WrestlingNews.co, is apparently because Orlando Mayor Jerry Demings issued a stay-at-home order to the city’s residents on Tuesday, two days before it takes effect at 11 p.m. on Thursday night.

"If you're so confident that you can exploit my *many* weaknesses, why don't YOU step in the ring with me?" – @WWEDanielBryan #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/RsXfmoELYW — WWE (@WWE) March 7, 2020

Regarding Bryan’s involvement in this week’s tapings, the SmackDown star is presently in a feud with the heel stable of Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Cesaro, having aligned with Drew Gulak against the villainous trio earlier this month. Gulak is scheduled to face Nakamura on this week’s Friday Night SmackDown, and if he wins the match, this will allow Bryan to challenge Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 36.

While all appears to be well for Bryan at the moment, he won’t be the only WWE superstar to self-quarantine over concerns regarding the coronavirus. As previously documented by The Inquisitr, Dave Meltzer reported on a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that Rey Mysterio and Dana Brooke were both pulled from the WrestleMania card after they both fell ill. However, Sportskeeda‘s Tom Colohue provided an update on the situation on Wednesday, reporting that both wrestlers decided to self-quarantine as a precautionary measure and that neither of them has tested positive for COVID-19.