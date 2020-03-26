Eriana Blanco Stuns In Metallic Bronze Monikini

Eriana Blanco appears to be at home for the coronavirus quarantine, but she’s still keeping up her usual steamy posts on Instagram. Today, the hottie shared a new swimsuit pic and rocked a sexy monokini that likely captured many of her followers’ attention.

The model posed in front of a blank wall and stood facing the camera straight on. She placed her right hand by her side and lifted her left hand to play with her long hair. Eriana gazed at the camera with a sultry pout on her face and exuded tons of flirty vibes.

The cutie’s Fashion Nova monokini was metallic bronze with an eye-catching design. It featured a high collar neckline with a thin triangular strip that extended down to the knot in the center of her cleavage. The top portion of the ensemble also featured a bandeau-style cut that hugged her chest. Plus, another thin piece of fabric extended down to the bottom of her swimsuit that had a brief-style cut.

The stunner didn’t wear any accessories and kept the focus entirely on her incredible figure and outfit. Furthermore, her makeup application added to the glam look. Eriana rocked matching dark bronze eyeshadow with silver highlights on her lids and below her brows. She also sported heavy blush and glossy, light pink lipstick.

Moreover, the sensation wore her hair down in a middle part and brushed her locks in front of her shoulders.

The shot has garnered over 14,000 likes so far and many of the beauty’s fans took the time to leave her rave compliments with some responding to the question in the caption.

“11/10! RAWR!!” exclaimed an admirer.

“You are a perfect 10 love everything about you even though you don’t respond back to me,” gushed a second social media user.

Others focused on talking about her good looks.

“Absolutely gorgeous darlin!!!” declared a third supporter.

“@eriana_blanco I had to tell you this… but I have the biggest crush on you. You’re gorgeous!!” wrote an enthusiastic follower.

In addition, the social media sensation posted another swimsuit pic on March 9, that time rocking a zip-up one-piece. The ensemble was a shimmery color and Eriana left it mostly unzipped, leaving her major cleavage on show. The ensemble had a high leg cut and revealing cutouts on the sides that were decorated with multiple straps. She shared two photos that revealed the thong-cut of the look that left her bare booty on display. The outfit was from Fashion Nova.