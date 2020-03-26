Pauline Tantot Wears Nothing & Holds A Towel To Her Chest

Pauline Tantot has been posting lots of incredible new photos to her Instagram feed lately but switched it up today with a new selfie video. The stunning sensation wore nothing for the short clip, only holding a tan towel to her chest.

The cutie posed in a bathroom and took the video in the reflection of a thin, rectangular wall mirror. Pauline stood with her shoulder angled towards the camera and held the phone in front of her face. Although her face was obscured, it was possible to see her high, slick ponytail.

The clip began with the hottie holding the camera as she held a large towel to her chest that fell down to cover her legs. She propped one knee in front and curved her back to accentuate her derrière. The way that she posed left her bare, curvy booty on show with a hint of her sideboob visible. Many of her tattoos were prominent, including her butterfly, small crescent moon, and writing tattoos.

Pauline then moved the camera slightly and zoomed in as she lifted one foot flirtatiously before the video ended. Moreover, throughout the clip, her right eye was partially visible and she gazed intently at her phone screen.

Behind the model was a window with purple curtains and another orange towel hung from a hook. The bathroom had small white tiled floors and the walls were decorated with geometric tiles that featured circles and granite-like texture.

It was hard to tell whether the video was shot during the daytime or nighttime, but either way, the model was lit up from the side and her face and shoulder glowed.

The share has been watched over 518,600 times so far and many of Pauline’s followers took to the comments section to rave about her good looks.

“I LOVE YOU! YOU ARE PERFECT!!” raved a social media user.

“Wow you’re gorgeous honey,” declared a second supporter.

“Literally the best post notification that I get,” gushed a third admirer.

“@popstantot your body is absolute Perfection,” complimented another fan.

Plus, the social media star posted another update yesterday and showed off her booty again. That time, she rocked a lavender bikini and a matching cropped cardigan. The thong bottoms were tiny with dual side straps that rested high on her hips. Pauline stood with her back facing the camera and placed her hands on the sides of her derrière as she was lit up in a golden glow from the sunlight. The model also rocked a high ponytail.