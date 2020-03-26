Tana Mongeau Sizzles In White Lingerie On Instagram

Tana Mongeau lit up her Instagram feed today with a new photo series and flaunted her incredible bod in lingerie. The blond cutie posted five snaps and struck several flirty poses, plus she showed off a piece of art that was visible in the backdrop.

The stunner kicked it off with a shot of herself standing up with her left hand in the air. She stuck her tongue out playfully and propped herself up with her right arm. Tana crossed her right leg in front and left her figure on show.

The hottie’s bra had thick straps and a gray waistband that read “Lounge” in all-caps lettering. Her bottoms were matching and left her curvy hips on display.

Tana wore her hair in a half-ponytail and left her bangs down to frame her face. Her glamorous makeup application included white eyeshadow with pink shimmery highlights below her brows. She also rocked dark mascara, black liner on her lower lids, and glossy pink lipstick. Moreover, the sensation accessorized with silver hoop earrings and rings.

Behind the bombshell were two pieces of art, one of a woman in a front-tie red bikini and another of an alien-like figure.

In the second image, Tana stood with her left hand on her chin and she gave a sultry pout.

The next shot was of the blonde placing both of her hands on her cheeks as she smiled sweetly.

In addition, she shared another photo of herself flashing the peace sign and sticking out her tongue.

The final photo was a close-up look of one of the paintings in the backdrop. It was of a skeletal figure with a phone as their hand.

“I cut my hand off + attached my phone,” it read in yellow writing.

The update has been liked over 405,000 times so far and many of the model‘s followers sent their love in the comments section.

“YOUR HAIR THOUGH OH MY GOD,” gushed a social media user.

“YOU’RE SO PRETTY WTF, TEACH ME UR WAYS,” raved a second admirer.

“Nobody should look this good during quarantine,” joked a third fan.

“This social distancing thing is easier than I thought,” declared another supporter.

In addition, Tana posted another update on March 16 and rocked a black latex bra. That time, she opted for a selfie video and she exuded flirty vibes as she played with her short hair. Furthermore, the hottie also rocked a pair of light high-waisted denim and her black and white polka-dot manicure was hard to miss. She stuck her tongue out at the end of the video and appeared to be inside a bathroom.