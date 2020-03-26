Cardi B Slams U.S. Government For Allowing Asymptomatic Celebrities To Be Tested For Coronavirus

Cardi B has criticized the U.S. government regarding coronavirus testing in a recent Instagram video, according to Metro.

The rapper recorded a video on Tuesday that called out the way in which she believes that coronavirus (COVID-19) testing differs between certain social and economic groups. In the video, she compares the message given by Donald Trump, the 45th president of the United States, to everyday people and then notes the inequality of testing when it comes to celebrities.

“If number 45 is getting on a podium saying, ‘Hey, listen if you do not have any symptoms of the coronavirus,’ which is coughing, fever and whatsoever, etc, etc., ‘do not get tested because we don’t have enough tests to test everybody.’ But if a celebrity is saying, ‘Hey, listen I don’t have no symptoms, I’m feeling good, I feel healthy, I don’t feel like nothing, but I went and got tested and I’m positive for the coronavirus.'”

While she notes the differences, she doesn’t mention any celebrities by name. However, she did continue to relay the alleged differences between the social groups and pointed out how stressful it must be for people who suspect they have the virus but are unable to obtain testing.

The celebrity also noted that these sorts of discrepancies on display can lead to confusion regarding who can and can’t be tested. Currently, in the U.S. it is advised that people displaying symptoms of COVID-19 should contact their health provider for further investigation. Quite often, if no symptoms are present — even if they have had close contact with a confirmed case — self-isolation is advised and testing is not undertaken. However, as Reuters points out, a source has stated that for those who are members of the elite medical concierge service in New York City called Sollis Health, in-home testing is provided even if a member does not exhibit symptoms, traveled overseason recently, or has been in close contact with a positive case.

Cardi B then went on to acknowledge the privilege allowed to celebrities who are able to self-isolate within their large mansions, while many people are having to quarantine in small apartments and often with many other people. This then becomes a danger for those sharing the space.

“If you sending me home and I have the [coronavirus], I’m most likely going to give it to my spouse, my kids, anybody that’s around me,’ Cardi said.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Cardi B has previously held a strong opinion regarding the possibility that NBA players who have tested positive for the coronavirus were paid to do so.

Cardi B’s rant against the U.S. government can be viewed below. However, it contains strong language that may be offensive to some viewers.