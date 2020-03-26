Michie Peachie Rocks Curve-Hugging Navy Blue Bodysuit For New At-Home ‘Sock’ Workout

Fitness model Michie Peachie showed fans how to incorporate a pair of socks into a lower body workout in the latest video series on her Instagram page. Dressed in a curve-hugging navy blue jumpsuit, a pair of gray socks and a matching beanie on her head, the brunette bombshell started the workout with a series of sitting sliding floor kickbacks. For this exercise, she sat on the floor and leaned her body over to one side. With her foot tucked beneath her pelvis, Michie then glided the other led along the floor in a semi-circular motion. In her caption, she warned fans that the move is more challenging than it looks but encouraged them to use their “full range of motion” of their active leg when attempting the exercise.

In the second clip, Michie moved on to doing sliding leg curls. For this exercise, she lay on her back with her knees and hips raised. She then slid her feet forward, extending her legs in front of her body before reversing the move to complete one rep.

The third clip saw her perform a set of table makers into sliding leg abductions. Propping herself up on her arms, Michie elevated her torso, pelvis, and thighs until her body resembled a tabletop. Then she slid one foot forward before gliding it over to one side.

Michie stood up for the final exercise in the circuit, a set of sliding “Cossack” squats. For this exercise, she slid one leg out to the side heel first and bent her opposite leg until her thigh was parallel to the floor.

The video series has been liked more than 19,000 times and over 250 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, several fans shared their appreciation for the workout demonstration.

“You’re totally queen,” one person wrote. “Your exercises are very amazing simple and fun”

“You’re really creative and share so great workouts as always gorgeous,” another added.

“You are AMAZING your workouts make me feel elegant, poised and just beautiful,” a third Instagram user gushed.

Others expressed their admiration for Michie’s ability to maintain her balance with her socks on.

“Omg, if I did these workouts like this in socks I’d be falling on my a**,” a fourth supporter remarked.

Michie also got lots of comments about her bodysuit in the comments section. In her caption, she informed fans that the eye-catching workout attire was from Bombshell Sportswear, a brand that she has worn in a lot of her other workout videos. While she didn’t reveal the name of the design, it appears that she rocked their “Sculpted Bodysuit” in a color they call “Steel Blue.” The suit currently retails for $119.