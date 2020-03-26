Sophie Turner Is Reportedly Enjoying Being Pampered By Joe Jonas During Their Self-Quarantine

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are reportedly having the time of their lives as they practice social distancing at home.

Like several of celebs, the famous couple has been cooped up in their home as the coronavirus continues to spread across the globe. According to Hollywood Life, the couple has been utilizing their time by enjoying their days together. The pair have been active on their Instagram pages, where they engage in dance videos. Jonas has also been showing off his cooking skills during their quarantine. Turner posted an Instagram photo of the Jonas Brothers bandmate making her a plate of pasta on Instagram.

A source close to the outlet shared that Turner is being spoiled by her husband and they are happy that they get to see each other a lot more now that they aren’t traveling for work.

“Sophie & Joe are doing spectacular during this time of quarantining,” the insider dished.

“Joe is really pampering Sophie by cooking for her on the daily and doing anything she is requesting. He has been having a lot of fun doing everything for her and it has really helped with their relationship that is already in a great place. They love that they are together and not working and can be together for the whole day. They love that they are being forced to be together and are taking everything very positively. It is as fun as it can be for them right now, they aren’t pulling their hair out just yet.”

Jonas is also remaining positive in light of the fact that he and brothers Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas had to postpone their tour. Due to the coronavirus, the band shared with their fans that they had to cancel their Las Vegas Residency Tour. Now that they have more time, the group is reportedly happy that they get to “recharge” amidst their time practicing social distancing. The band is reportedly also hopeful that they will return to begin their residency once it’s safe to connect with their fans again.

Both Jonas and Turner are reportedly taking social distancing very seriously. The Game of Thrones alum recently expressed how important it is for people to stay indoors until there is a solution to the virus. Turner even called out celebrities like Evangeline Lilly who appear to not be taking the orders seriously. The coronavirus pandemic came just weeks after reports began to swirl that Turner and Jonas are expecting their first child together. The couple has yet to confirm or deny that Turner is pregnant.