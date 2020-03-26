Jen Selter Rocks A Cheetah-Print Workout Ensemble In Sexy Instagram Selfie

Fitness model Jen Selter thrilled her 12.8 million Instagram followers with her latest update, a smoking hot selfie she took at home in her New York City apartment. Although Jen didn’t include a geotag specifying her location on the post, she posed in front of her wall of floating white shelves covered with sneakers in a massive variety of hues that fans will recognize from previous Instagram updates. She positioned herself beside a large floor-to-ceiling window that filled the space with natural light.

Jen’s adorable dog Gram Selter sat in front of her, and she had her legs spread as she kneeled to take the selfie. For the shot, Jen rocked a red-and-black cheetah-print sports bra that featured a cut-out detail and scoop neckline. The neckline flaunted a hint of cleavage, and the cut-out showed off a bit more skin. She paired the sports bra with high-waisted leggings in a matching print. Several inches of her chiselled stomach were on display in the look.

Jen added a few accessories to finish off the outfit. She continued the animal-print theme in her choice of footwear, as she paired the bold cheetah-print ensemble with some zebra-print sneakers. She also added a gold pendant necklace that sat just above her cleavage, and wore some elastics around her wrist. Her long locks were parted in the middle and cascaded down her shoulder in a sleek style.

Jen’s beauty look for the selfie was relatively simple, with neutral tones on her lids, long lashes, and a nude shade on her lips. She had one hand on her dog as she tilted her head slightly. The brunette bombshell paired the stunning selfie with a heartfelt caption that urged her followers to focus on their mental health and not be too hard on themselves if staying active and eating healthy is challenging during this time.

Her followers loved the selfie and encouraging words, and the post racked up over 14,100 likes within just 25 minutes. It also received 193 comments from her eager fans in less than half an hour.

“You are an inspiration!!!!! Love you forever,” one fan commented.

“Awesome post. It’s so important to just be present right now in this moment and being grateful for what we have,” another follower added.

“Stunning,” one fan commented, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“Perfect as always,” another said.

Jen has been having fun entertaining her followers with videos taken while she’s staying home. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, the brunette beauty shared a short video clip in which she played kitchen DJ with a set of BlendJet blenders. The goofy video showcased Jen’s chiselled abs as well as her sense of humor.