Niece Waidhofer Spills Out Of A Plaid Front Tie Shirt While In Self-Quarantine For Sexy New Pic

Niece Waidhofer appears to be having a blast in self-quarantine, and she’s helping ensure her 1.8 million Instagram followers stay entertained by sharing regular sexy selfies. Earlier today, Niece posted a snap of herself almost busting out of a plaid front tie shirt that barely contained her ample chest.

The hottie sat down on the floor with her legs spread. Niece’s shirt left little the imagination, displaying her plunging cleavage and narrow waist. Along with her plaid top, Niece wore a gray skirt that fanned out across her lap. She accessorized with a black choker and thigh-high lacy black stockings.

Niece left her long silky dark hair down, allowing her locks to cascade down her shoulders. For her makeup, she chose to wear her signature smokey eyeshadow. To add to her dramatic look, Niece also thickened her eyelashes with mascara and groomed her eyebrows.

She set up the camera in front of her for her latest photo. Her bed was visible in the background, and many followers were quick to point out her dog sleeping in the center of her bedspread. The overall vibe of Niece’s pic was playful. She teasingly bit her tongue her while gazing into the camera with a flirty glint in her gorgeous eyes.

Niece’s new post proved to be extremely popular with her fans and followers. In less than six hours, her snap earned over 71,100 likes and almost 1,000 comments. In her caption, the stunner talked about feeling extra tired but assured her admirers that she didn’t think she was sick since a caffeine pill perked her right up.

That said, Niece joked that she still planned to remain in self-quarantine “for at least the next two years.”

“So glad to see you’re feeling better. As a mental health professional your candid and courageous expression of what you’ve been dealing with was inspiring. I think you helped some people,” wrote one follower, referring to Niece’s recent struggles with online harassment.

“Such a pretty smile…beautiful,” gushed another admirer, inserting a red heart emoji to their remark.

“You look like a young Priscilla Presley,” complimented a third fan, trailing their comment with a flame emoji.

“Thank you. Having a stressful day. I see a notification for your post and it makes my day better,” chimed in a fourth user.

