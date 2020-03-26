‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Thursday: Adam Puts His Plan In Motion

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, March 26 tease that Adam shows his true colors in more ways than one while Billy and Nick clash over Black Horse’s newest tenants.

Adam (Mark Grossman) shows his true colors, according to SheKnows Soaps. He and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) recently managed to manipulate Alyssa (Maria DiDomenico) into believing that Victor (Eric Braeden) killed her father. Now she’s committed to investigating The Mustache herself, and that seems to have been Adam’s plan all along. However, Adam also wants to keep his family close.

Although Victor, Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and Nick (Joshua Morrow) mistrust Adam, he continues to act like they’re unreasonable despite his plan to hunt down Victor’s past misdeeds with Alyssa. Adam also still takes Connor (Judah Mackey) to visit the Ranch to ensure that the little boy has a place in the family. It’s possible, though, that Adam’s visits have ulterior motives, and Victor wonders what they might be while Victoria works hard to eavesdrop without anybody noticing. Victor is determined that Victoria will step back in as CEO as soon as she’s recovered, and Adam maintains that he merely wants the chance to show his family that he’s sincere.

Elsewhere, Billy (Jason Thompson) and Nick argue. Nick was not at all pleased to show up at his former Dark Horse offices to check out what Jill (Jess Walton) was doing with them and find Billy instead. All Nick wants is for Billy to get out of Victoria’s life for good. As far as Nick is concerned, Victoria is far better off without Billy. Nick is finished giving his ex-brother-in-law extra chances, so it seems that there will be an all-out war between them. Of course, Billy is still the father of Victoria’s children, so it will be nearly impossible for him to be entirely out of Nick’s sister’s life. Despite that, Nick wants to do whatever he can to keep Billy out of Victoria’s way.

Not only is Nick furious with Billy, but also he’s irate at Lily (Christel Khalil) for agreeing to work with the man. Nick fails to realize that Lily’s recent time behind bars gave her a different perspective on people, though. Now Lily is all about second chances, and she truly believes that people can change, especially if they are given the opportunity and support to do something different. No doubt, Nick isn’t happy with Jill either, but he can’t fault her too much since Billy is her son, and she wants to keep him from spiraling further out of control.