Lauren Drain Shows Off Her Bombshell Body In A Smoking Hot Bikini

“The World’s Sexiest Nurse” Lauren Drain tantalized her 3.9 million Instagram followers in her latest update, in which she showed off her smoking hot body. For the post, Lauren rocked a sexy bikini that put her curves on full display.

In the shot, Lauren posed in front of a plain white wall, with a few shadows visible behind her. Her skin looked sun-kissed and stunning, and she wore her blond locks down in tousled waves that tumbled around her shoulders and down her back and appeared to be blowing slightly in the wind.

Lauren wore a coral bikini top that showcased a scandalous amount of cleavage. The bikini top featured triangular cups that hugged her ample assets, as well as a band detail along the bottom. Thin straps stretched up around her neck, and a slightly thicker strap went behind her back, clinging to her toned physique.

Lauren paired the bikini top with smoking hot bottoms that were a very unique look. The bottoms looked like black bikini bottoms on the bottom, but then featured a zipper detail that appeared to stretch far up Lauren’s waist. For the picture, Lauren had it unzipped the entire way, and had the two sides folded down over her hips and reaching down her thighs. The bottoms rode low on her hips, showing off plenty of her chiselled abs.

The bottoms also highlighted Lauren’s toned thighs, and she hooked her thumbs in the waist band of them as she gazed off into the distance. She had a wrist band around each wrist, and added an additional pop of color by slicking a vibrant pink hue onto her lips.

Lauren wasn’t able to come up with a caption to accompany the photo, but her fans didn’t seem to mind. The post racked up over 3,400 likes within just 12 minutes, and quickly received 76 comments from her eager followers.

“No caption needed!” one fan commented, followed by a string of flame emoji.

“What a gorgeous picture,” another follower added.

“Best snack during a Quarantine!!” another fan said.

“Absolutely Stunning!!” one commented.

The fitness model shares plenty of sizzling snaps that showcase her sculpted physique, but she also occasionally shares clips that show off her workout routine. In a recent update, as The Inquisitr reported, Lauren shared a video in which she wore a skimpy blue bikini while doing some exercises with resistance bands poolside. Her long blond locks were pulled back in a ponytail, and her toned physique was on full display as she worked her arms and shoulders.