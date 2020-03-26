Hunter McGrady Flaunts Voluptuous Curves In A Black Bikini

Blond bombshell Hunter McGrady flaunted her voluptuous curves in her latest Instagram update, tantalizing her eager followers. The picture was taken on a beach, and Hunter posed in front of a large rock formation, with damp sand visible beneath her feet and the waves lapping at the shore further in the background.

In the snap, Hunter posed with one hand above her head at a 90 degree angle and the other straight up in the air. Her ample assets were on full display in a skimpy black bikini top that left little to the imagination. The bikini was a simple top with triangular cups that could barely contain Hunter’s curves, and thin strings that stretched across her chest, connecting the cups, and around her neck and back to secure the swimsuit.

The bottoms were likewise relatively basic, with the front coming to just below her belly button and the sides stretching over her curvaceous hips. Hunter’s hourglass figure was on full display in the look as she worked her angles and flaunted her curves. Her long blond locks tumbled down in beachy waves, with several strands going in front of her face for a sexy vibe.

The shot was taken a while back, as Hunter clarified by stating in the caption that she was “missing” the beach atmosphere. In the caption of the post, Hunter shared a heartfelt message with her followers that discussed the current situation going on in the world, and she reminded her followers to “be gentle with yourselves during this time.”

Hunter’s followers absolutely loved the sizzling snap paired with the sweet caption, and the post racked up over 7,000 likes within just one hour, including a like from fellow curvaceous model Ashley Alexiss. The post also received 124 comments from Hunter’s fans.

“Isn’t she perfect? Heart this if you agree!!” one fan commented.

“You look ravishing,” another fan added.

“Thank you for your kind words I love reading your post and watching your stories. It helps to remind me to be less hard on myself and eases my anxiety,” one follower said.

“Gorgeous photo and thank you for such an honest post,” another commented.

While her latest snap was a beach shot taken a while ago, Hunter has also been giving her fans more current snaps to stay updated. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the blond bombshell shared a close-up shot in which she showcased her gorgeous face and just a hint of cleavage. She explained in the caption of that particular post that doing her hair and makeup was helping to make her feel “normal for today.”