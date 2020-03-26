‘The Walking Dead’: Danai Gurira Shares Andrew Lincoln’s Farewell Video on Instagram

'The Walking Dead's Andrew Lincoln sings to Danai Gurira in his video farewell message.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 13 (titled “What We Become”) of AMC’s The Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

The latest episode of The Walking Dead saw the departure of fan-favorite character, Michonne (Danai Gurira). As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gurira recently posted a message to her fans regarding Michonne’s final episode. She has also recently posted a video farewell message sent to her by fellow cast member Andrew Lincoln, according to Collider.

The video message, which Gurira posted to her official Instagram account, opens with Lincoln playing the piano and singing the Guns N’ Roses song, “Live and Let Die.” Towards the end, though, Lincoln changes the words.

“Yeah, we love you Danai,” Lincoln sings as he concludes the song.

He then goes on to explain how his own character, Rick Grimes, first comes to meet Michonne in The Walking Dead. While Rick thought she was a maniac with a katana, his son, Carl (Chandler Riggs), saw something else in Michonne. As a result of this, Rick went out to rescue Michonne, who had fainted.

The actor then goes on to explain an embarrassing gaffe during the shooting of this moment. While Lincoln was instructed to lean down as though picking Michonne up, he decided to do the full lift. However, he only managed a few steps before he dropped Michonne and then fell on top of her.

After apologizing for the old on-set accident, Lincoln then went on to heap praise on Danai.

“I just want to say congratulations on an incredible character, an incredible achievement, and you are the most marvelous, talented, dignified, honorable, classy, and gorgeous girl I’ve had the good fortune to work with and I just want to say big love and congratulations.”

Lincoln then returned to the piano and sings out his final message to the tune of “Gansta Paradise” by Coolio.

“Because we’ve been living our lives in the zombie paradise,” he continues in song.

Micohnne ended her final episode of The Walking Dead in the hunt for Rick Grimes, who had been presumed dead after an explosion at a bridge in Season 9. However, viewers of the hit zombie apocalypse series will know that Rick was rescued by Jadis/Anne (Pollyanna McIntosh) and flown away to apparent safety by her mysterious group. As a result of this, it is believed that she could appear in the trio of movies also featuring Rick Grimes that AMC is currently developing.