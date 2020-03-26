Bethenny Frankel Had ‘FOMO’ During Filming On ‘RHONY’ Season 12, Claims Ramona Singer

Ramona Singer claims Bethenny Frankel called her throughout production on the upcoming episodes.

Ramona Singer doesn’t believe Bethenny Frankel is as far removed from The Real Housewives of New York City as she’s made it seem over the past several months.

During a March 24 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Singer was asked about a recent comment Frankel had made to them in which she suggested that the Bravo reality series was nothing more than “somebody that [she] used to know.”

“Well listen, I don’t know if that’s true. When we were filming, she’d be calling all the time,” Singer alleged.

As fans of the show will recall, Frankel confirmed her exit from The Real Housewives of New York City in August of last year as the remaining cast members, including Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley, and Tinsley Mortimer, began production on Season 12. However, all the while, as Singer claimed, Frankel remained in close touch with her and was continuously asking questions about the happenings of the show.

“She’d be like, ‘What’s going on? What’s going on? What are you doing? What’s going on?'” Singer recalled.

According to Singer, Frankel was especially curious about the group trips she and her co-stars went on, including their trip to Mexico at the end of last year, and called her and the other women “nonstop” to find out about what was going on between them.

“I don’t know. FOMO, the fear of missing out, I guess. I can understand, when you’re so part of something, you know, it’s hard to disconnect,” Singer explained.

Prior to her August 2019 exit from the show, Frankel enjoyed a three-season hiatus from the series as she tended to her spinoff series, Bethenny Ever After, and her short-lived talk show, Bethenny, which aired on FOX for one season.

During an interview with Variety last month, via The Inquisitr, Frankel admitted to being calmer in the months since her exit from The Real Housewives of New York City. Frankel also said that she felt more balanced and well-rested after allowing herself to detox from her experience on the show.

While Frankel now enjoys a more quiet life away from the Bravo cameras, she noted to the outlet that appearing on the series was a great opportunity for her and gave her a great platform to maximize her success as a businesswoman.

Since leaving the show, Frankel has been working on a number of new projects with producer Mark Burnett, including HBO Max’s upcoming series, The Big Shot with Bethenny.