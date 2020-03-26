Meghan Markle Could Wind Up With A New Surname After She Exits The Royal Family Next Week

There are plenty of changes in store for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the week ahead.

Now that they’ve returned to Canada following their final round of official duties as members of the royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are almost ready to embark on the official beginning of their independence from the royal family. That independence is set to start on March 31, and The Mirror is now reporting that it could bring a change to Meghan’s last name with it.

As of right now, both Harry and Meghan are still using their HRH titles, which means that neither one of them technically has a last name. That’s set to change on April 1, and it’s unclear what the couple will choose to be called. In the past, Harry and William have used their dukedoms as their surnames, which is why they both had the last name Wales while they were in school. William’s children, George, Charlotte and Louis have used Cambridge while in school.

If Harry and Meghan take that path, they could choose Sussex for their last name. They may also opt for another option. Harry could revert to Wales, which he also used during his time in the military, while Meghan could revert to Markle, her maiden name, which is still how she is best known in much of the world.

They could also choose to take on their son Archie’s current last name, Mountbatten-Windsor, which is the official royal last name given to all members of the royal family who don’t currently hold a title. That name first came into use in 1973 and is a combination of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s family names. The compromise came after years of argument amongst the royal family as to what the family’s official last name should be.

Harry and Meghan have not announced what last names they will use once their official departure from the royal family begins, but that change is one of many they’ll have to consider in the coming days.

Although there is plenty of upheaval in the couple’s life right now, reports suggest that Meghan is especially pleased to be done with her royal duties. According to a source that spoke with Us Weekly, Meghan “feels like a new person.”

The source also said that Meghan felt “trapped and claustrophobic” during her time living in London as a member of the royal family.

“She was nervous to step outside her own front door because of all the negative attention she attracted,” the source said.

The source continued, saying that Meghan is happier now than she’s been in some time.

“Meghan has a real spring in her step again. It’s wonderful to see her in top form,” the source said.