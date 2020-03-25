Anna Nystrom Shows Off Gorgeous Quads In Powder Blue Leggings On Instagram

Anna Nystrom was at it again earlier today, showing off her muscular body in another Instagram share. The new update showed the model posing in the street in Sweden with a few small houses in the background. She appeared to be practicing social distancing as she was the only one who was visible in the frame.

Nystrom posed front and center, looking into the camera with a smile across her face. She placed her feet a few inches apart while bringing her hands to her shoulders, seemingly brushing back her hair. The Swedish model rocked her signature hairstyle, which included a simple middle part as well as straight hair. She added an application of makeup that focused on her eyes, wearing dark liner on both the top and the bottoms of her oval eyes. She also wore a tiny amount of blush on her cheeks, adding matte lipstick to her pout.

The YouTuber didn’t want to take away from her figure and wore minimal jewelry with only a small silver necklace. She showed off her ripped body in a tight white shirt that flaunted her chest. The curve-hugging piece tied in the front, allowing fans to see a glimpse of her trim waist. In addition, she put her muscular quads on display in a pair of tight blue leggings that fit her like a glove, also rocking a pair of clear heels to complete her outfit.

In the caption, Nystrom included a flexing hand emoji, leaving words out of the equation. The update has not been live on her feed for very long but fans have already hit the “like” button an impressive 52,000 times. In addition, the shot has earned well over 700 comments including dozens of emoji.

“You look so very beautiful,” one follower commented, adding a number of heart-eye emoji.

Although Nystrom is newly engaged, another fan chimed in with a marriage proposal, also complimenting the model for her beauty and figure.

“Oh yeah wonderful and awesome woman,” a third Instagrammer added, trailing their comment with a flame emoji.

Earlier this week, it was reported by The Inquisitr that Nystrom snapped a new selfie on her feed, posing in the up-close shot in nothing but a blush pink tank top. Like her current photo, that attracted nothing but amazing reviews from fans.