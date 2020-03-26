‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10: Danai Gurira Pens Heartfelt Letter Regarding Michonne’s Departure

Danai Gurira posts a letter to her fans after the final episode aired for her character in 'The Walking Dead.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 13 (titled “What We Become”) of AMC’s The Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the latest episode of The Walking Dead saw the departure of fan-favorite character Michonne. The actor who plays this character has since written a heartfelt message to her fans, according to Collider.

Sunday night’s episode saw Michonne (Danai Gurira) arriving on an island with the newcomer, Virgil (Kevin Carroll). Previously, he had told her that he would give her weapons in exchange for taking him there. Episode 13 revealed that there were no weapons. However, by episode end, Michonne had discovered that her missing — and presumed dead — boyfriend, Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), might still be alive. As a result of this, she set off on a mission to locate him.

While Michonne did not die in this episode, it is certainly her last episode for at least the foreseeable future as the actor has various other jobs lined up. Considering how much she is adored by fans, Danai Gurira wrote a message and posted it to her Twitter account for her fans. In it, she thanked those who gave her the opportunity as well as explained how leaving the show and her character behind was one of the “hardest things” she has ever had to do.

“The balm in it all is this amazing family I have gained. Everyone, from Andy Lincoln to every last faithful fan, everyone is #TWDFamily, and I am so thankful for that family. And I know it never stops. We will continue to grow and be together in various ways along the journey. We have touched each other. And so, it never ends.”

Gurira concluded the message by thanking the fans of the TV series and for their outpouring of love directed towards her and Michonne.

While Michonne may have left The Walking Dead, thanks to the manner in which she departed, it seems highly likely that this character will turn up in the trio of movies that will delve into what happened to Rick after he was rescued by Jadis/Ann’s (Pollyanna McIntosh) mysterious group in Season 9 of the hit zombie apocalypse series.

AMC has also confirmed recently that the final episode of Season 10 of The Walking Dead will be postponed. This has come about due to postproduction delays arising from social distancing rules in relation to the current coronavirus pandemic.