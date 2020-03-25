Norwegian Model Frida Aasen Stuns In New Bikini Photo

Frida Aasen stunned in a new update she shared with her 626,000 Instagram followers on Tuesday, March 24. The Norwegian model took took to the popular social media platform to post a gorgeous snapshot of herself in a stylish bikini that showcased her fit figure.

The photo showed Aasen, who is best known for her work with Victoria’s Secret, in broad daylight in front of a white house. The model faced the camera, which captured her from the waist up. Aasen had her elbows in an angle that contrasted her sun-kissed skin with the bright setting. The model tilted her head face, offering her face up to the sky, with her eyes closed and lips slightly parted, in a meditative posture.

The 25-year-old model rocked a bikini top that boasted a series of abstract designs in black and white. The bra featured thin straps that went over her shoulders. For the photo, Aasen hooked her thumbs around the straps as she pulled them up a bit. The top included an underwire structure that pushed against the model’s body, offering a good amount of support. The top also had a low-cut neckline that teased a bit of her cleavage.

According to the tag she added to the photo, her bathing suit was from Water Cult. A quick look on the brand’s website revealed that Aasen wore the Ikat Edit Wire Bikini Top. This print offers matching bikini bottoms in different styles, including high waist, string bikini and regular bikini pants.

She wore her blond hair in a middle part and styled down in causal straight strands. Aasen’s makeup consisted of neutral tones that gave her the perfect no-makeup makeup look. Bronzer helped highlight her tan while accentuating the structure of her face.

Since being published, the photo has garnered more than 14,000 likes and over 100 comments. Instagram user took to the comments section to compliment the photo and shower her with praise and emoji.

“Magnificent [shooting star emoji], take care and stay safe,” one user wrote, trailing the words with a 100-mark emoji and an OK hand sign.

“Beautiful [red heart] – and the swim top,” replied another fan, topping the message with a heart-eyes emoji.

Last week, The Inquisitr reported that Aasen shared another photo from this same photo shoot, which was shot by photographer Cameron Hammond in Mykonos, Greece. In this snap, Aasen wore a two-piece with white and black stripes on a gray background from Water Cult’s Relaxed Lines collection. Like her most recent post, this one also garnered plenty of likes and comments.