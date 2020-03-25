Katie Maloney Defends Herself After Being Pegged As Lazy, Thanks ‘Pump Rules’ Producers For ‘Adorable’ Montage

Katie Maloney was portrayed as lazy during the latest episode.

Katie Maloney didn’t like how she was portrayed during Tuesday night’s episode of Vanderpump Rules.

Before defending herself against statements shared by her co-star, Kristen Doute, in regard to her participation in the promotion of their wine line, Witches of WeHo, on her Instagram Stories, Maloney seemingly threw shade at her Bravo producers, who included a montage of her relaxed moments at home on the latest episode of Season 8.

“As adorable as the little montage was of me just laying around doing nothing, um thank you for that by the way, that is not what my life is actually like,” Maloney told her fans and followers on March 24.

According to Maloney, she’s very busy in her normal, day-to-day life and has some exciting stuff in the works that she will share with her audience very soon. So, when it comes to seeing the way she’s been portrayed on the show as someone who just lays around and does nothing with herself, she was understandably frustrated at the time her video was shared.

As for Doute’s suggestion that she wasn’t being a team player when it came to the promotion of their wine line, Maloney said that she never told Doute that she was too busy to share posts about Witches of WeHo on her social media pages. In fact, as Maloney pointed out, anyone who follows her on Instagram know that she shares posts about their wine line, which Stassi Schroeder also launched alongside them, quite a bit.

“I was very miffed about Kristen saying that I have nothing going on in my life. Now, do I have a business? No. Am I writing a book? No,” Maloney admitted.

Maloney went on to reveal that she worked on her beauty blog, Pucker and Pout, for many, many years before stepping away from the website to focus on what she wanted to do next in her life.

“And I think it’s perfectly okay and perfectly healthy to take some time with yourself and rediscover some things,” she shared.

As fans have seen over the past several episodes of Vanderpump Rules, Maloney and Doute suffered a falling out after years of friendship during the eighth season of the series and show no signs of a reconciliation. Instead, as Maloney revealed during an interview with Us Weekly magazine, Maloney admitted to two of them were far from getting back to where they used to be in their friendship.

While speaking to the magazine, Maloney said, via The Inquisitr, that she and Doute are “a little further from” one another due to the way the new episodes have played out.