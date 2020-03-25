‘The Bachelor’ Peter Weber Spotted With Former Contestant Kelley Flanagan In Chicago

Could Peter Weber end up finding love with someone from his season of The Bachelor after all? It’s too soon to know for certain, but it appears that he is spending some quality time with Kelley Flanagan in Chicago right now and this is definitely raising some eyebrows.

As The Bachelor fans will remember, Peter and Kelley met on their own shortly before filming for his season began. The chance encounter happened last summer when she was attending a wedding in California. It just so happened that Peter was attending his high school reunion at the same hotel.

Peter and Kelley seemingly hung out a bit that night and she mentioned that she had been cast for The Bachelor. When she showed up on the first night of filming, they talked about having met before. She seemed like she could become a major contender for Peter’s final rose, but he eliminated her just before hometowns.

Now, TMZ shares that Peter and Kelley are spending time together in Chicago where she lives. According to The Bachelor spoiler king Reality Steve via Twitter, former contestant Dustin Kendrick was also with Peter and Kelley in Chicago, at least for part of the time.

The photo that TMZ shared shows Peter and Kelley outdoors near Lake Michigan and he playfully slung her over his shoulder. The outlet’s sources say that Peter was quite handsy and flirty with Kelley.

It’s not known exactly what is going on between Peter and Kelley at this point. However, this rendezvous does little to dispel some rumors that had been floating around recently.

After Peter’s wild The Bachelor finale, Reality Steve noted that he’d heard Peter and Kelley had spent a weekend together around the time of the Super Bowl. The timing of this, if it happened, would suggest that this happened immediately after Peter ended his engagement with Hannah Ann Sluss.

Adding fuel to the fire at that time was the fact that Kelley wasn’t at the Women Tell All taping, but she was front-and-center in the audience of Peter’s finale. In fact, as Us Weekly notes, Peter’s mom Barb was going a bit wild over wanting to connect with Kelley.

The outlet recently asked Kelley if she’d be open to trying things again with Peter and she said she wasn’t sure.

“I met Peter outside of the show and he was so sweet, he was amazing, and I think that the show may have gotten to him a little bit. Right now, I think it’s time for him to just reflect on himself and figure out his own stuff, what he wants,” Kelley explained.

Could it be that Peter has come to realize that it was Kelley he was most interested in all along? The Bachelor fans will definitely be keeping their eyes peeled for further signs of these two being together, that much is certain.