‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10 To End On Penultimate Episode Due To Coronavirus Delays

AMC is not sure when the Season 10 finale of 'The Walking Dead' will air.

As TV networks are shutting down filming due to coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns and new distancing rules, many TV series are being delayed. The latest being the Season 10 finale of AMC’s The Walking Dead, according to BBC News.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, AMC has already delayed the premiere of its new series, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, citing issues surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. Now, their main zombie apocalypse series is also to suffer the same fate.

The network issued the following statement via their official Twitter account.

“Current events have unfortunately made it impossible to complete post-production of The Walking Dead Season 10 finale, so the current season will end with its 15th episode on April 5. The planned finale will appear as a special episode later in the year.”

In addition to the delay of the Season 10 finale, pre-production on Season 11 has also suffered. While some work can be done remotely regarding the script, obviously filming will not be able to go ahead until restrictions regarding social distancing are lifted.

Currently, in the U.S., restrictions regarding how many people can gather in one place as well as how far people have to distance themselves from others. As yet, it is unclear exactly when these new rules will be lifted and it could be a matter of months before people will be able to congregate in large numbers again.

This means that AMC’s plan for 42 weeks a year of Walking Dead content airing on their network will be drastically altered this year. Already, World Beyond was expected to follow after the Season 10 finale of The Walking Dead and many viewers and critics were anticipating Season 6 of Fear the Walking Dead to premiere after the new series. AMC has already stopped production on Fear, meaning that even if both of the other series were to air, Fear would still be unable to do so as they were reportedly in the middle of filming, according to Lennie James, who plays Morgan Jones.

AMC tried to sweeten the delay by offering viewers the option of being able to binge on the first eight episodes of Season 10 of The Walking Dead directly after the penultimate episode of the season airs on April 5. These eight episodes will be available to watch for free on AMC’s website as well as the app. However, it will likely not be enough to tide viewers over as they wait for further news of when the next episode will be available.